Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Almond milk to Peppermint tea: Natural drinks to improve sleep quality

    Discover natural drinks that promote better sleep. These beverages help regulate sleep hormones, leading to deeper and more restful sleep.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Not only the food we eat, but also our sleep plays an important role in keeping the body healthy. Lack of regular and quality sleep can lead to various problems. In particular, lack of sleep greatly affects mental health. But some natural drinks contain compounds and properties that regulate sleep hormones and improve sleep quality. In this post, we will see about drinks that can help you sleep faster and better.

    article_image2

    'Turmeric milk' is also called golden milk. It is a drink that can help you get a good night's sleep. The compound curcumin in turmeric helps treat anxiety and insomnia. Beyond improving digestion, warm milk helps you get a better night's sleep. It contains the amino acid tryptophan, which helps regulate the sleep cycle.

    article_image3

    Peppermint tea is a caffeine-free herbal tea that has soothing properties that reduce stress and make you fall asleep faster. Several studies suggest that drinking a cup of chamomile tea can help you fall asleep faster. The antioxidant apigenin in chamomile tea helps regulate the sleep cycle.

    article_image4

    Almond milk contains nutrients and vitamins, which regulate melatonin, the sleep hormone. Drinking almond milk can help you fall asleep faster. Used in Ayurveda, Valerian tea is an Ayurvedic remedy used to treat sleep disorders. It has sedative properties and compounds that promote relaxation and a restful night's sleep.

    article_image5

    Lemon balm tea is an herbal tea made from the leaves of the lemon balm plant. It contains rosmarinic acid, which reduces anxiety and cures insomnia. Tart cherry juice contains compounds like tryptophan and melatonin, which help reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Purified water's hidden risk: Time to add minerals to prevent magnesium loss? NTI

    Purified water's hidden risk: Time to add minerals to prevent magnesium loss?

    Get Moving: Relieve constipation with easy tip-toe walking NTI

    Get Moving: Relieve constipation with easy tip-toe walking

    Unexpected foods with animal fat: Know what to avoid for a healthier diet NTI

    Unexpected foods with animal fat: Know what to avoid for a healthier diet

    Numerology Prediction for September 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    1 in 4 Indian employees suffer work-related stress: Anna Sebastian's death sparks mental health debate snt

    1 in 4 Indian employees suffer work-related stress: Anna Sebastian's death sparks mental health debate

    Recent Stories

    Global Internet Speed Rankings: Check India's position among countries NTI

    Global Internet Speed Rankings: Check India’s position among countries

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall issues 4 day Yellow alert for Karnataka vkp

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall, issues 4-day Yellow alert for Karnataka

    Designer Bracelet Ideas: Latest styles and trends for women in 2024 NTI

    Designer Bracelet Ideas: Latest styles and trends for women in 2024

    Black Ants in your home? Meaning and Vastu significance vkp

    Black Ants in your home? Meaning and Vastu significance

    Black Ants in your home? Meaning and Vastu significance vkp

    Black Ants in your home? Meaning and Vastu significance

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon