Almond milk to Peppermint tea: Natural drinks to improve sleep quality

Discover natural drinks that promote better sleep. These beverages help regulate sleep hormones, leading to deeper and more restful sleep.

Not only the food we eat, but also our sleep plays an important role in keeping the body healthy. Lack of regular and quality sleep can lead to various problems. In particular, lack of sleep greatly affects mental health. But some natural drinks contain compounds and properties that regulate sleep hormones and improve sleep quality. In this post, we will see about drinks that can help you sleep faster and better.

'Turmeric milk' is also called golden milk. It is a drink that can help you get a good night's sleep. The compound curcumin in turmeric helps treat anxiety and insomnia. Beyond improving digestion, warm milk helps you get a better night's sleep. It contains the amino acid tryptophan, which helps regulate the sleep cycle.

Peppermint tea is a caffeine-free herbal tea that has soothing properties that reduce stress and make you fall asleep faster. Several studies suggest that drinking a cup of chamomile tea can help you fall asleep faster. The antioxidant apigenin in chamomile tea helps regulate the sleep cycle.

Almond milk contains nutrients and vitamins, which regulate melatonin, the sleep hormone. Drinking almond milk can help you fall asleep faster. Used in Ayurveda, Valerian tea is an Ayurvedic remedy used to treat sleep disorders. It has sedative properties and compounds that promote relaxation and a restful night's sleep.

Lemon balm tea is an herbal tea made from the leaves of the lemon balm plant. It contains rosmarinic acid, which reduces anxiety and cures insomnia. Tart cherry juice contains compounds like tryptophan and melatonin, which help reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality.

