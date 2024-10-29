Airport security: 6 Things to know before air travel

If you are going on air travel, it is important to keep some things in mind. It is important to know what things you can carry with you during travel and what not, otherwise you will get stuck during airport security checking which can be expensive. Learn special things…

Avoid frequent travel to terrorism, smuggling areas

If your travel history is in a terrorism-affected area or smuggling, airport security can detain you for checking and interrogation. This can also cause you to miss your flight. Traveling to countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, or war-torn countries like Syria, Yemen, or any infection-affected country multiple times can bring you under suspicion.

Declare items worth over $10,000 in advance

In most countries, including the US, if you are carrying items worth more than $10,000, such as luxury watches or jewelry, you will have to inform the airport security. Women can carry gold worth up to Rs 20,000 duty-free, while men are allowed to carry gold worth up to Rs 10,000. Doing so without declaration can get you stuck in checking and can also be punished.

Restricted items when traveling between India & Japan

Both India and Japan have restrictions on imported materials. India has also banned maps and literature that misrepresent its external boundaries. At the same time, Japan has banned materials that can be a threat to public security or morality. The purpose of this strictness is to protect national interests. In the UAE, rules apply to materials or printed publications, oil paintings, photographs, books, magazines considered offensive to Islamic values.

Trouble if you arrive at the airport with ivory

Are you carrying material made of ivory or rhino horn? If this happens, airport security will detain you and interrogate you. If the security officers are not satisfied with your answers, you can also be punished.

Carrying animal fur items can also get you in trouble

The trade of dog or cat fur is banned in America. Since the year 2000, the Dog and Cat Protection Act has banned the import of it and items made from it. If caught with such products, your goods will be confiscated and a fine will also be imposed.

Home-cooked food can also put you in trouble

You cannot carry home-cooked food on air travel. If something like this is found in your bag during airport checking, you can be detained and interrogated for a long time. During this, you can also miss your flight. In India, if you are carrying oily food on IndiGo flights, it will be taken away.

