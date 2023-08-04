7 ways how your Nails can indicate underlying health issues

Beyond aesthetics, nail health has a window to your well-being. Understand how changes in your nails may signal underlying health concerns. From discolouration to texture, explore the link between nail conditions and your overall health. by Leona Merlin Antony

Nails, often seen as an element of personal grooming and aesthetics, can provide valuable insights into your overall health. Beyond their cosmetic appeal, nails serve as a potential indicator of underlying health issues, reflecting changes within the body that might otherwise go unnoticed. A range of nail abnormalities, from discolouration and texture changes to brittleness and shape alterations, can offer subtle clues to various health conditions. From dark steaks on nails to washboard ones, know about how they can be mildly relied on for your health concerns.

1. Yellow Nails Nails acquire a yellow discolouration by constant use of nail polish. If the condition persists even after limiting nail polish use, consult an expert. It may be an indication of certain lung diseases or rheumathoid arthritis. Smoking also causes this condition to worsen.

2. Dark Steak Nails Fingernails or toenails sometimes have dark steaks formed on them which are quite visible. It can be an indication of Melanoma, a very serious kind of skin cancer. Not every dark steak indicates this, but it is always better to make sure from a dermatologist.

3. Pitted Nails Dents get formed on top of nails which looks like they have been picked. These dents often indicate Psoriasis and atopic dermatitis which affects your whole body.

4. Greenish Black Colour This is caused by certain kind of bacteria due to extensive exposure to water. It is called Pseudomonas infection. If not given proper treatment, you may experience pain.

5. Washboard Nails Thumbs sometimes have grooves and ridges at its centre. It makes it look like a washboard. This is probably nothing to worry about since it forms when the cuticle on your thumbs usually gets pushed back. Breaking this habit revives the normal texture of nails.

6. Nail Lifting Sometimes nails lift up to a certain extent that it is no longer attached. This can indicate that you may have Onycholosis, usually caused by fungi. If closely observed, a slight discolouration can also be seen at the parts which get lifted up.

7. Redness and Swelling Redness and swelling often indicate mild nail infections. They can be treated using homemade remedies. But if it forms open sores, it can be an indication of paronychia. Always consult skin care experts for taking proper treatment and antibiotics for this.