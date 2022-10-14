6 tips that make sex less painful and more pleasurable for the first time

The experience of losing their virginity for the first time can be a different experience for each individual; for some, it is painful, but for others, it isn't. here are some tips for making it less painful for the first time.



Open communication and consent are the keys regardless of the sex a person experiences. To have an enjoyable and rejuvenating experience discussing what feels good and what does not with a partner can ensure both parties.

People who feel uncomfortable talking to their partners about sex may not yet want to have sex.

The possibility of this is high if the person is mentally stressed and fears their partner will become angry or aggressive or if they give feedback.

A person should not pressure another person or assume consent into sexual activity. When one tries to withdraw their support feeling pain or discomfort, the other should stop and not try to persuade. Pain during sexual intercourse may be due to many reasons. Some valuable tips that may help avoid this include:

Going slowly: It is easier to communicate what feels terrific and what does not. The body adjusts to the sensations when partners choose to go with the flow at a slower pace. Don't be afraid to speak up. Calmly and honestly, let your partner know exactly how you feel. Talking through your fears with your partner can help relieve anxiety.

Using plenty of lubrication: Enough lubrication might not be produced despite a person being very if a person is very aroused, mainly if the sex lasts for a long time. As the anus does not make its lubrication, people need more lubrication with anal sex.

Trying different positions: At the angle of penetration can also cause pain by hitting the cervix or irritating it since the skin in your intimate area is very soft. Here are some positions you can try Classic missionary, On your side/spooning.

Talking about consent and comfort: All the participants should fully consent to every activity and agree that sex stops when anyone feels pain or does not want to continue it anymore.

Including lots of foreplay: Foreplay can help in relaxing the muscles and can help in producing more vaginal lubrication, which helps make sex more comfortable and pain-free. Kissing, touching, oral sex, and manual stimulation can be helpful. Avoid sudden movements; let them be slow and gentle.

Taking care of any chronic pain or other symptoms: Yeast infections, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and injuries to the genitals can also make sex very painful. People who experience pain, burning, or itching in their intimate parts should consult a doctor before they have sex.