    6 saree ideas to steal from Shweta Tiwari's wardrobe

    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Shweta Tiwari is known for her gorgeous looks and her strong fashion sense. The 43-year-old is a fitness freak and often shows off her fashion game on social media, here are some of her saree ideas that one can steal from her closet. 

    Dark- purple saree

    Shweta Tiwari's purple silk saree comes with radiated beauty and grace and has small sequins all around, giving the outfit a subtle sheen. 

    Black shimmer saree

    The 43-year-old's black shimmery saree is paired with a bra-patterned blouse with a plunging neckline.

    Peach-colored saree

    Her peach-colored saree was embellished with beautiful decorations in straight lines all over. The saree was designed by the renowned designer label Vinita Paryani. 

    Red saree

    Shweta Tiwari's simple red saree with a matching sleeveless blouse is a perfect match for any festive occation. 

    Purple silk saree

    This purple saree made of silk can be accessorized with a matching sequin blouse and large, hefty earrings.

    Pink, read to wear saree

    Shweta Tiwari's pink, read-to-wear saree comes with a slit and features a belt across the waist, giving the ensemble an Indo-western feel.

