Shweta Tiwari is known for her gorgeous looks and her strong fashion sense. The 43-year-old is a fitness freak and often shows off her fashion game on social media, here are some of her saree ideas that one can steal from her closet.

6 saree ideas to steal from Shweta Tiwari's wardrobe

Dark- purple saree

Shweta Tiwari's purple silk saree comes with radiated beauty and grace and has small sequins all around, giving the outfit a subtle sheen.

Black shimmer saree

The 43-year-old's black shimmery saree is paired with a bra-patterned blouse with a plunging neckline.

Peach-colored saree

Her peach-colored saree was embellished with beautiful decorations in straight lines all over. The saree was designed by the renowned designer label Vinita Paryani.

Red saree

Shweta Tiwari's simple red saree with a matching sleeveless blouse is a perfect match for any festive occation.

Purple silk saree

This purple saree made of silk can be accessorized with a matching sequin blouse and large, hefty earrings.

Pink, read to wear saree

Shweta Tiwari's pink, read-to-wear saree comes with a slit and features a belt across the waist, giving the ensemble an Indo-western feel.