6 lucky items to buy on Diwali 2024 for prosperity and fortune

Celebrate Diwali 2024 by purchasing these 6 items that bring prosperity and financial gain, from gold and silver to property and investments. Learn what to buy for good fortune this Diwali.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 4:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali, is considered an auspicious day to make new purchases, especially items that symbolize prosperity, good health, and financial well-being.  Diwali will be celebrated on November 1st, 2024. To attract riches and success into your home, you should purchase these six essential articles, which are said to call out blessings from Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi.

article_image2

1. Gold and silver coins

One of the most popular customs is buying gold or silver, which represents prosperity and stability. Investing in precious metals, such as jewelry, silver cutlery, or gold coins, is said to increase savings and draw wealth.

article_image3

2. Utensils

In addition to being a custom, purchasing new cutlery is a way to welcome plenty into the home. Utensils made of brass, silver, or stainless steel are regarded as the best options. During Diwali, these goods are utilized to prepare meals, which strengthens the concept of sustenance and riches.

article_image4

3. Appliances

Adding practical technological items to your house is another common buy. Buying electronics, whether it's a new refrigerator, washing machine, or even a tiny kitchen appliance, represents advancement and convenience and adds to a successful existence.

article_image5

4. Idols

During Diwali, worshiping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi is a major rite, and purchasing their idols is a significant custom. Doing so is said to call out blessings for riches, intelligence, and a tranquil household.

article_image6

5. Property or vehicle

For those seeking bigger investments, purchasing property or a vehicle is considered highly auspicious. These investments are viewed as long-term assets that bring prosperity and growth to one's financial status.

6. Stocks

Individuals have recently started investing in stocks, mutual funds, and other financial products. In keeping with the custom of accumulating money, these investments represent future financial stability and progress.

Each of these items, whether traditional or modern, is associated with bringing fortune, prosperity, and happiness. This Diwali, be mindful of your purchases, as they hold the promise of inviting financial gain and positive energy into your life. Make wise choices, and may this Diwali be filled with light, joy, and success!
 

