5 Simple DIY scrubs to exfoliate your skin naturally and gently

Ditch the chemical exfoliants and try these 5 natural, homemade scrubs. Get glowing, radiant skin with ingredients like oats, coffee, and sugar, readily available in your kitchen.



Exfoliating is essential for glowing and radiant skin. Many people use chemical-based exfoliants, which can cause skin allergies. So today, we'll share natural ways to remove dead skin cells. Learn how to exfoliate at home in minutes to remove tanning, dullness, and damage, revealing glowing, radiant skin.



1. Oats and Honey Scrub 2 tablespoons oatmeal 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon yogurt Combine all ingredients to form a paste. Apply to your face and use a light circular motion to massage. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Oatmeal soothes the skin, honey moisturizes, and yogurt cleanses and brightens.



2. Coffee and Coconut Oil Scrub 2 tablespoons coffee grounds 1 tablespoon coconut oil Mix coffee grounds and coconut oil. Gently massage onto your skin for a few minutes, then rinse with warm water. Coffee helps reduce cellulite and exfoliates, while coconut oil hydrates the skin.



3. Sugar and Olive Oil Scrub 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 tablespoon olive oil Mix sugar and olive oil until well combined. Apply to skin and gently rub in a massaging motion, then rinse with warm water. Sugar removes dead skin cells, and olive oil moisturizes.

4. Brown Sugar and Banana Scrub 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 ripe banana After mashing the banana, stir in the brown sugar. Apply to your face or body and massage gently. Leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing with water. Brown sugar exfoliates, and banana nourishes the skin with vitamins and minerals.

5. Almond and Milk Scrub 5-6 almonds 2 tablespoons milk Grind almonds into a paste after soaking them for the entire night. To make a scrub, combine it with milk. Massage the skin in circular strokes after applying. Apply a warm water rinse. Milk softens and illuminates the face, while almonds gently exfoliate.

