5 Mosquito repellent plants for your home

Best anti-mosquito plants for Home: During the rainy season, the menace of mosquitoes and other insects increases. They disrupt sleep, cause rashes, and increase the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria. Many mosquito repellents are available, but they sometimes cause allergies or are ineffective. Now, you can naturally repel mosquitoes by planting specific plants at home. These plants not only repel mosquitoes but also enhance the beauty of your home.

article_image1
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 6:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

Lavender Tree Benefits

Lavender oil is a common ingredient in mosquito repellents. Plant a lavender tree for a pleasant fragrance and mosquito control.

article_image2

Citronella Grass Benefits

Citronella grass, growing up to 3 meters, is highly effective against mosquitoes. Its oily substance is used in herbal products and candles, and its anti-fungal properties repel mosquitoes.

article_image3

Catnip Plant

Like neem, catnip is a medicinal plant used in Ayurvedic remedies. It's effective against mosquitoes and grows in all seasons. Its flowers resemble lavender. Plant it in empty spaces at home to repel mosquitoes.

article_image4

Beebalms Plant

If you can't maintain plants regularly, choose the low-maintenance horsemint plant. Its scent is similar to citronella, and it grows quickly in summer, making it ideal for the rainy season. It's also used in various medicines.

article_image5

Neem Tree

Neem is rich in medicinal properties. Plant it in your yard or as a potted plant to repel mosquitoes and flies.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diwali 2024 cleaning tips: How to make your aluminum window tracks shine? gcw

Diwali 2024 cleaning tips: How to make your aluminum window tracks shine?

Why do elevators have mirrors? Discover the surprising reason RTM

Why do elevators have mirrors? Discover the surprising reason

Stroke Prevention: Lifestyle Changes and Risk Management RBA

Stroke Prevention: Here are some lifestyle changes to prevent stroke

Diwali SURPRISE! Haryana firm gifts Tata Punch, Maruti Grand Vitara to its employees ahead of festival gcw

Diwali SURPRISE! Haryana firm gifts Punch, Grand Vitara to employees ahead of festival

Numerology Predictions for October 22, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

Numerology Predictions for October 22, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Recent Stories

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip RTM

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH) shk

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH)

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras ATG

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon