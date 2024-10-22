5 Mosquito repellent plants for your home

Best anti-mosquito plants for Home: During the rainy season, the menace of mosquitoes and other insects increases. They disrupt sleep, cause rashes, and increase the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria. Many mosquito repellents are available, but they sometimes cause allergies or are ineffective. Now, you can naturally repel mosquitoes by planting specific plants at home. These plants not only repel mosquitoes but also enhance the beauty of your home.

Lavender Tree Benefits

Lavender oil is a common ingredient in mosquito repellents. Plant a lavender tree for a pleasant fragrance and mosquito control.

Citronella Grass Benefits

Citronella grass, growing up to 3 meters, is highly effective against mosquitoes. Its oily substance is used in herbal products and candles, and its anti-fungal properties repel mosquitoes.

Catnip Plant

Like neem, catnip is a medicinal plant used in Ayurvedic remedies. It's effective against mosquitoes and grows in all seasons. Its flowers resemble lavender. Plant it in empty spaces at home to repel mosquitoes.

Beebalms Plant

If you can't maintain plants regularly, choose the low-maintenance horsemint plant. Its scent is similar to citronella, and it grows quickly in summer, making it ideal for the rainy season. It's also used in various medicines.

Neem Tree

Neem is rich in medicinal properties. Plant it in your yard or as a potted plant to repel mosquitoes and flies.

Latest Videos