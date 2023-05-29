Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 incredible benefits of regularising menstrual hygiene conversations at work

    First Published May 29, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    While conversations about menstrual hygiene are necessary and do not get sidelined anymore by workplaces,  Let us look at the five main benefits of having positive and vital hygiene menstrual conversations at work.

    It is the need of the hour today to normalize the discussions about menstrual cycles to foster positive and more equitable workplaces.

    Menstruation is a natural bodily process affecting a significant portion of the workforce, yet it is often labelled and termed as a hushed topic, laden with shame and stigma. According to Dr Nagaveni R, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bangalore, these are five benefits of having menstrual hygiene conversations at work.

    1. Promote employee well-being:

    Through discussions about menstrual cycles, workplaces can prioritize employee well-being and create a supportive environment. Menstrual health is not a personal matter but can impact an individual's physical and emotional state.

    2. Breaking gender stereotypes:

    Open conversations about menstrual cycles challenge gender stereotypes that propagate the notion that menstruation is a private issue that should always get hidden.

    3. Empowering women:

    Normalizing conversations about menstrual cycles empowers women in the workplace. For women, it provides an opportunity to share experiences, challenges, and strategies for managing menstrual symptoms at work.

    4. Creating policies and accommodations:

    Normalizing conversations about menstrual cycles at work can also drive the development of policies and accommodations that speak about employees' unique needs. By openly discussing menstrual health, organizations can identify potential areas of improvement, such as providing access to menstrual products, offering flexible work arrangements during times of discomfort, or creating private spaces for personal care.

    5. Educating and raising awareness:

    Encouraging conversations about menstrual cycles at work is an opportunity for education and raising awareness. Many people still hold misconceptions or limited knowledge about menstrual health. By providing accurate information and dispelling myths, workplaces can foster a culture of understanding and support.

