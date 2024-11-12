5 effective home remedies for acne treatment

Many people use chemical products available in the market to reduce acne. But these can cause skin problems. Did you know that applying some face masks at home can quickly reduce acne?

Acne problems

Women suffer from acne more than men, and while common, it’s hard to treat. Many turn to creams, but chemicals can cause skin issues.

Honey and cinnamon can help clear acne. Mix one tablespoon of each to make a paste. Apply for 10–15 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. Honey's antibacterial properties and cinnamon’s anti-inflammatory effects work together to reduce acne.

Mix one tablespoon of oatmeal with yoghurt to make a paste. Apply for 15–20 minutes, then rinse. Yogurt exfoliates and unclogs pores, while oatmeal soothes irritated skin.

Aloe Vera mask: Apply aloe vera gel to your face for 20-30 minutes, then rinse. Its anti-inflammatory properties help prevent acne. Turmeric mask: Mix turmeric and honey to form a paste. Apply for 10–15 minutes, then rinse. It reduces acne and brightens skin.

Green Tea mask: Dip a sponge in green tea and apply it to your face. Once dry, wash off. Its antioxidants reduce inflammation and fight acne.

