5 common weight loss myths and facts

Many people struggle to lose weight despite their efforts. Experts say several misconceptions contribute to this. What are they?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

Many people are trying to lose weight. Weight gain not only affects body shape but also poses health risks. Therefore, losing weight is crucial.

article_image2

Weight loss requires patience. It's not as easy as gaining weight. It takes time, and a few days of effort won't suffice.

article_image3

Consistent effort will lead to desired weight loss. However, many give up due to initial lack of results, leading to further weight gain.

article_image4

Many hold misconceptions about weight loss, believing certain practices will help, but these can actually lead to more weight gain.

article_image5

If you're trying to lose weight, discard these misconceptions. Let's explore the weight loss myths to avoid.

article_image6

Myth 1: Eating less leads to weight loss. Truth: Many believe this, but it's untrue. Eating less reduces energy and nutrients, causing weakness. A balanced diet with protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats is essential.

article_image7

Myth 2: Crash diets facilitate rapid weight loss. Truth: Crash diets lead to a quick 10-15% weight loss, but within 1-2 years, the weight returns, sometimes exceeding the previous level.

article_image8

Myth 3: Exercise alone is sufficient for weight loss. Truth: Exercise is crucial, but not enough. A balanced diet is also necessary. Unhealthy eating habits negate the benefits of exercise.

article_image9

Myth 4: Spot reduction is possible. Truth: Many aim to lose weight in specific areas like arms or belly. This is impossible. Overall body weight reduces, though targeted exercises can tone specific muscles.

article_image10

Myth 5: Reduce carbs for weight loss. Truth: Carbs are the body's energy source, aiding daily tasks and exercise. Weight loss requires reducing excess calories, not necessarily carbs. Healthy carbs from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are essential. Avoid processed and fast foods containing unhealthy carbs.

article_image11

Consuming healthy carbohydrates in moderation is crucial.

