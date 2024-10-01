Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 Reasons why kids love their fathers more than mothers

    This article explores 10 reasons why children often seem to prefer their fathers over their mothers. It delves into the unique dynamics of family relationships and highlights the special bond between fathers and their kids.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

    Children share a special bond with their families. However, young children often gravitate towards their fathers more than their mothers. This article explores the reasons behind this preference.

    Dads are the best playmates: Fathers often have a keen interest in sports and enjoy playing games. Their adventurous spirit and love for outdoor activities resonate with children, fostering a strong bond.

    Dads are less controlling: When it comes to discipline and daily routines, fathers tend to be more relaxed than mothers. They believe in giving children more freedom, which makes kids feel less restricted.

    Dads encourage adventure: Fathers are more likely to encourage their children to step out of their comfort zones. Whether it's climbing a tree or trying something new, dads provide unwavering support, building trust and confidence in their kids.

    Dads are practical: Fathers approach life's challenges with a practical mindset. Their problem-solving skills appeal to children and teach them to handle difficult situations effectively.

    Dads are protectors: Children often view their fathers as protectors. Having their dad by their side provides a sense of security and safety. They believe that their fathers will shield them from harm.

    Shared interests: Fathers and children often share common interests, such as sports, hobbies, or technology. Engaging in these activities together strengthens their bond.

    Dads give freedom: Fathers typically allow their children to figure things out on their own, giving them the freedom to learn and grow. This fosters independence and self-reliance.

    Special moments: Whether it's a weekend outing or playing games, moments spent with their fathers are cherished by children. These shared experiences create lasting memories.

    Dads are fun: Despite their sometimes strict demeanor, fathers have a playful side that children adore. Their jokes and silly antics bring joy and laughter, strengthening the father-child bond.

    Dads are role models: Fathers serve as the first role models for their children. From handling challenges to building relationships and fulfilling responsibilities, children learn valuable life lessons from their dads.

