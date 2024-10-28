MP Tejasvi Surya becomes first public representative to complete Ironman race in Goa

MP Tejasvi Surya sets a new record by completing the challenging Ironman race in Goa, encompassing a 1900m swim, 90km cycling, and a 21.1km run.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

Swimming, running, and cycling triathlon relay events are extremely challenging sports. MP Tejasvi Surya has set a record in this fitness-testing sport. MP Tejasvi Surya has completed the Goa 70.3 Ironman Relay organized in Goa. He holds the distinction of being the first citizen to successfully complete the Ironman Triathlon race.

article_image2

Tejasvi Surya has completed 90 kilometres of cycling, 1,900 meters of swimming, and 21.1 kilometres of running in 8 hours and 27 minutes. Through fitness, a healthy lifestyle, and dedication, MP Tejasvi Surya has overcome this tough challenge. He has dedicated this achievement to the sportsmen who are raising the flag of the country through their hard work.

article_image3

Expressing his joy after the win, Tejasvi Surya highlighted that the 70.3 Goa Ironman attracted athletes from over 50 countries. He stated that it is an excellent platform for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

article_image4

The Ironman race presents numerous challenges, requiring both physical and mental strength. Surya mentioned his rigorous training and expressed satisfaction in completing the challenge. He also acknowledged PM Modi's Fit India Movement.

article_image5

The Fit India Movement has promoted fitness and a healthy lifestyle in India. Surya encouraged the youth to adopt fitness and maintain good health through an active lifestyle and sports.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka HC grants bail to man accused of refusing marriage over bride Dalit caste vkp

Karnataka HC grants bail to man accused of refusing marriage over bride's Dalit caste

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by elections says BJP leader BY Vijayendra vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Karnataka Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024 vkp

Karnataka: Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy ahead of by elections Shiggavi vkp

Enough of Kumaraswamy's tears, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ahead of Shiggavi by-election

Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru job market vkp

Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru's job market?

Recent Stories

football Serie A 2024-25: Moise Kean nets double as Fiorentina thrash Roma 5-1 scr

Serie A 2024-25: Moise Kean nets double as Fiorentina thrash Roma 5-1

football El Clasico: Real Madrid's Vinicius condemns racist abuse targeted at Barcelona stars, says 'punish the guilty' snt

El Clasico: Real Madrid's Vinicius condemns racist abuse targeted at Barcelona stars, says 'punish the guilty'

Suspected terrorists open fire on Army vehicle in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir; massive search operation launched (WATCH) AJR

Suspected terrorists open fire on Army vehicle in Akhnoor, J&K; massive search operation launched (WATCH)

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande dazzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash [WATCH]

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande dazzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash [WATCH]

Thalapathy Vijay's address sparks debate: No mention of party members' contributions at event? AJR

Thalapathy Vijay's address sparks debate: No mention of party members' contributions at event?

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon