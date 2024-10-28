MP Tejasvi Surya becomes first public representative to complete Ironman race in Goa

MP Tejasvi Surya sets a new record by completing the challenging Ironman race in Goa, encompassing a 1900m swim, 90km cycling, and a 21.1km run.

Swimming, running, and cycling triathlon relay events are extremely challenging sports. MP Tejasvi Surya has set a record in this fitness-testing sport. MP Tejasvi Surya has completed the Goa 70.3 Ironman Relay organized in Goa. He holds the distinction of being the first citizen to successfully complete the Ironman Triathlon race.

Tejasvi Surya has completed 90 kilometres of cycling, 1,900 meters of swimming, and 21.1 kilometres of running in 8 hours and 27 minutes. Through fitness, a healthy lifestyle, and dedication, MP Tejasvi Surya has overcome this tough challenge. He has dedicated this achievement to the sportsmen who are raising the flag of the country through their hard work.

Expressing his joy after the win, Tejasvi Surya highlighted that the 70.3 Goa Ironman attracted athletes from over 50 countries. He stated that it is an excellent platform for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

The Ironman race presents numerous challenges, requiring both physical and mental strength. Surya mentioned his rigorous training and expressed satisfaction in completing the challenge. He also acknowledged PM Modi's Fit India Movement.

The Fit India Movement has promoted fitness and a healthy lifestyle in India. Surya encouraged the youth to adopt fitness and maintain good health through an active lifestyle and sports.

