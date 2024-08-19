Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka government approves 2-acre land for Nandi Hills ropeway project near Bengaluru

    The Karnataka government has approved a Rs 115 crore ropeway project at Nandi Hills, Chikkaballapur, to boost tourism. With a 3-kilometre span and 100 cable cars, it will transport up to 1,000 passengers per hour. Modern amenities will be available at the base, and operations will be managed for 30 years.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    The Karnataka Congress government has approved an exciting ropeway project at Nandi Hills, Chikkaballapur. This initiative aims to transform the visitor experience at this popular destination with a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

    article_image2

    The state has allocated 2 acres of land for the ropeway project, which has been leased to the developers under a 30-year agreement. This strategic move is expected to enhance tourism infrastructure in the region significantly.

    article_image3

    Dynamics Ropeway Pvt Ltd is investing ₹115 crore in developing the ropeway system. This substantial investment underscores the commitment to providing a world-class experience for tourists at Nandi Hills.

    article_image4

    The new ropeway will span 3 kilometres, with 50 cable cars traveling up and 50 going down. The system is designed to transport visitors from the lower to the upper station in just 13 to 15 minutes, accommodating around 1,000 passengers per hour.

    article_image5

    At the base of Nandi Hills, tourists will benefit from a range of modern amenities. These include parking for all types of vehicles, ATM services, drinking water units, restrooms, ticket counters, and a restaurant.

    article_image6

    Each of the 100 cable cars will comfortably seat six passengers, offering a scenic and enjoyable ride to the top. The ropeway promises to provide stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

    article_image7

    The investing company will manage the ropeway operations for the next 30 years, ensuring its sustainability and continued enhancement of the tourist experience at Nandi Hills.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves High Court against governor prosecution order in MUDA land scam case vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves HC against governor’s prosecution order in MUDA land scam case

    Bengaluru BDA to impose 25% penalty for plots left vacant over 3 years vkp

    Bengaluru: BDA to impose 25% penalty for plots left vacant over 3 years

    Bengaluru police arrest Tamil Nadu choreographer for alleged sexual assault on woman in HSR layout vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest Tamil Nadu choreographer for alleged sexual assault on woman in HSR layout

    Karnataka Suspected Bangla migrants found with Assamese in Coorg? Tensions grow as local crime rates surge vkp

    Suspected Bangladeshi migrants found among Assamese in Coorg? Tensions grow as local crime rates surge

    Good news for Bengaluru citizens: Centre approves Namma Metro phase 3 projects with Rs 15.6 crore budget vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru citizens: Centre approves Namma Metro phase 3 projects with Rs 15.6 crore budget

    Recent Stories

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount dmn

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount

    TMC vs TMC twist to Kolkata horror: Internal strife comes to fore, Abhishek Banerjee's silence raises eyebrows snt

    TMC vs TMC twist to Kolkata horror: Internal strife comes to fore, Abhishek Banerjee's silence raises eyebrows

    Motorola G45 5G key specs REVEALED ahead of July 21 launch; Check details gcw

    Motorola G45 5G key specs REVEALED ahead of July 21 launch; Check details

    Goliath Birdwing to Giant Swallowtail: 7 largest Butterflies in World ATG

    Goliath Birdwing to Giant Swallowtail: 7 largest Butterflies in World

    Kerala: Pork Challenge fundraiser for Wayanad sparks controversy; Islamic scholars slam DYFI anr

    Kerala: Pork challenge fundraiser for Wayanad sparks controversy; Islamic scholars slam DYFI

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon