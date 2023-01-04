Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC extends contract with head coach Des Buckingham

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City is currently atop the table, as it has been on a roll under Des Buckingham. Meanwhile, the two parties have decided to extend their partnership further, as the Englishman has penned a two-year extension.

    Image credit: Mumbai City FC/Facebook

    On Tuesday, former champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) announced that head coach Des Buckingham had marked an extension to his contract, which increases his stay with the franchise by a couple of years more, reports PTI. The Islanders' boss is now committed to the club until the 2024-25 season-end. Buckingham first signed for MCFC in October 2021, as he had joined the City Football Group with his assistant coach role at Melbourne City. He was in charge of the Islanders just a few weeks before the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season got underway. Buckingham's MCFC scarcely missed out on the play-offs last ISL season, which was his maiden campaign with the Islanders.

    Image credit: Mumbai City FC/Facebook

    Under Buckingham, MCFC is the first Indian club to prevail in a couple of matches at the AFC Champions League (ACL), as it finished in an unusual second place during the group stage. He had the chance to refine his squad last summer as Buckingham led MCFC to the Durand Cup Final, which the franchise was participating in for the first time.

