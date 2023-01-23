ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan signs Glan Martins again

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    ISL 2022-23 is nearing its playoffs mark. Ahead of the same, ATK Mohun Bagan has made a new addition to its arsenal, roping in Indian midfielder Glan Martins, who makes his return with the Mariners.

    Image credit: FSDL

    Indian midfielder Glan Martins penned a contract with his former club ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) on a long-term deal, the Mariners announced on Monday. "Martins will start training for the club from Tuesday," ATKMB professed in a statement. ATKMB has a binding ISL home game versus Odisha FC (OFC) at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder will also b reuniting with his former FC Goa (FCG) head coach Juan Ferrando as the two would be looking to repeat their aged chemistry with the Mariners. From 15 contests this season, Martins has had nine appearances, spending 470 minutes on the field, but is yet to find the net.

    Image credit: FSDL

    Martins' return to ATKMB was doable on a trade deal with Goa, which would mean former India midfielder Lenny Rodrigues uniting with the Gaurs. Rodrigues featured in nine of ATKMB's 14 games and scored a goal with an available game time of 442 minutes.

    (With inputs from PTI)

