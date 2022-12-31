Check out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2022 Photo Album

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared 22 exclusive photos taken through the year 2022. The package captures some of his most memorable moments. Take a look.

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Modi performing 'Parikrama' at the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi en-route to Kargil for Diwali celebrations with the Indian Armed Forces. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi onboard INS Vikrant, a testament of India's resolve to ensure the nation's safety and security. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi in sync with Indian performers in Berlin during his visit to Germany. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sadhguru sharing a light moment ahead of ‘Save Soil’ programme. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopping his convoy to accept portrait of his mother from a painter in Gujarat. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi having a candid conversation with the Cheetah Mitras at Kuno National Park. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the blessings of his mother as she enters her 100th year. She passed away on December 30. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi setting an example by picking up litter while inspecting a tunnel in Delhi. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi connecting with the Diaspora during one of his visits abroad. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting a rifle in Kargil during his visit to meet soldiers on Diwali. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen giving wings to aspirations of New India! PM Modi is seen flying a drone at his official residence. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows the Indonesian President handing over the gavel to Prime Minister Modi for India’s G20 Presidency. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the flagging-off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessing a newborn child on board Nagpur Metro. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing a 'Chai Pe Charcha' in Varanasi. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi bidding farewell to Virat, the horse of President’s bodyguard. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking past a lotus pond at his official residence. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving for a meeting at his official residence. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to people during a road show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Photograph: PMO

Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi Kshethram. Photograph: PMO