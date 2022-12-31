Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2022 Photo Album

    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared 22 exclusive photos taken through the year 2022. The package captures some of his most memorable moments. Take a look. 

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Modi performing 'Parikrama' at the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi en-route to Kargil for Diwali celebrations with the Indian Armed Forces. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi onboard INS Vikrant, a testament of India's resolve to ensure the nation's safety and security. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi in sync with Indian performers in Berlin during his visit to Germany. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sadhguru sharing a light moment ahead of ‘Save Soil’ programme. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopping his convoy to accept portrait of his mother from a painter in Gujarat. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi having a candid conversation with the Cheetah Mitras at Kuno National Park. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the blessings of his mother as she enters her 100th year. She passed away on December 30. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi setting an example by picking up litter while inspecting a tunnel in Delhi. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi connecting with the Diaspora during one of his visits abroad. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting a rifle in Kargil during his visit to meet soldiers on Diwali. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen giving wings to aspirations of New India! PM Modi is seen flying a drone at his official residence. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows the Indonesian President handing over the gavel to Prime Minister Modi for India’s G20 Presidency. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the flagging-off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessing a newborn child on board Nagpur Metro. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing a 'Chai Pe Charcha' in Varanasi. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi bidding farewell to Virat, the horse of President’s bodyguard. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking past a lotus pond at his official residence. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving for a meeting at his official residence. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to people during a road show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi Kshethram. Photograph: PMO

    Image: This exclusive photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi engrossed in work during a flight. Photograph: PMO

