Why did the Indian Army use condoms during the war with Pakistan? Check details

There's no doubt that the Indian Army is the reason why the citizens of the country feel safe and courageous. The Indian Army is known for its valor and combat prowess. There are many instances where our soldiers have responded to enemy countries that dared to look towards India. Let's now learn about an interesting fact related to the Indian Army.



You'll be shocked to learn about an interesting incident that happened during the war with Pakistan. The Indian Army ordered a large number of condoms during the war. They purchased thousands of condoms. Why did the Indian Army buy condoms? How were condoms used to repel enemies?

This incident took place on December 3, 1971. The war, which began on December 3, lasted until December 16. This event will forever be etched in history. During this time, the Pakistan Army targeted the Indian Air Base. On the other hand, the Indian Army attacked Pakistan according to its strategy. The Indian Army attacked Pakistani soldiers from many sides. On this occasion, thousands of condoms were ordered.

As part of the war strategy, the Indian Army targeted the Chittagong port. The Indian soldiers' plan was to target Pakistani ships. However, launching these ships was not an easy task. During wartime, an object called a limpet mine had to be placed under the ships to blow them up. But it broke within just 30 minutes.



The army, which found an immediate solution to this problem, decided to use condoms instead of limpet mines. The limpet mine explodes quickly due to getting wet in the water. By placing it in a condom, it exploded on time without getting wet in the water. This is how the Indian Army used condoms. As part of this mission, the Indian Army blew up Pakistani ships. The Indian Air Force also played a key role in this operation.



