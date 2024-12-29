West Bengal weather: Kolkata to enjoy pleasant days, North Bengal may witness chilly evenings

Kolkata and West Bengal are experiencing cool and comfortable weather, with daytime temperatures ranging from 17-25°C. The hilly regions of North Bengal are experiencing colder weather, with temperatures between 8-15°C.

Weather News: As the end of the year approaches, Kolkata and the state's weather will be cool and comfortable, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The metropolis is waking up to a beautiful and mild morning, with temperatures gradually rising to between 17°C and 25°C, making the day refreshing.

With humidity levels down, daylight is even better for exploring the city's iconic sites, like the Hooghly River or a peaceful walk in the park. While the sun may be bright, there is little to no chance of rain.

As evening descends, the temperature will drop back down below 18°C, perfect for enjoying a Kolkata winter night. The pleasant weather continues across Bengal. Northern and hilly areas like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Siliguri will experience colder temperatures, ranging from 8°C to 15°C.

With clear skies and fair weather, pack light clothing if you plan to head to the hills for the weekend. The daytime weather will remain similar in the surrounding districts of Howrah, including South 24 Parganas and Medinipur.

With light winds predicted, it makes for a perfect day to enjoy the cool breeze or explore local attractions. Kolkata's air quality remains moderate today, and those with respiratory illnesses should take precautions.

While remaining within normal ranges, it is likely to be slightly better due to lower humidity levels.

Latest Videos