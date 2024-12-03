West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's major Crackdown: Which government employees are on the radar?

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her strong displeasure. She had recently issued a stern warning from a cabinet meeting. Now, the furious Chief Minister has threatened job losses! Who are the targets?

Chief Minister in action mode! On Monday, at the Nabanna public health and technical department meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed a lot of anger.

She said, 'Someone is making wrong tenders, someone is making wrong DPRs'. Angrily, Mamata said, 'Don't listen to any leader, any political party. BDO, DM, SDO do not compromise. If anyone compromises out of fear of anyone, I will take their job first'.

The Chief Minister gave a stern warning, 'If anyone misuses, to serve their own area, to cheat the rest of the area, it is a crime. The government will never tolerate it'.

The Chief Minister said, 'Agriculture, PWD, Irrigation, Electricity, Public Health and Engineering, these five departments are coordinated together, there was no coordination before with the DMs and BDOs. As a result, the problem has occurred. Correct whatever shortcomings you have'.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an administrative meeting with all the District Magistrates regarding the project of delivering drinking water from house to house from the assembly itself.

