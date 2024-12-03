West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's major Crackdown: Which government employees are on the radar?

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her strong displeasure. She had recently issued a stern warning from a cabinet meeting. Now, the furious Chief Minister has threatened job losses! Who are the targets?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 6:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

Chief Minister in action mode! On Monday, at the Nabanna public health and technical department meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed a lot of anger.

article_image2

Mamata had recently issued a stern warning from a cabinet meeting. Now, the furious Chief Minister has threatened job losses!

article_image3

She said, 'Someone is making wrong tenders, someone is making wrong DPRs'. Angrily, Mamata said, 'Don't listen to any leader, any political party. BDO, DM, SDO do not compromise. If anyone compromises out of fear of anyone, I will take their job first'.

article_image4

The Chief Minister gave a stern warning, 'If anyone misuses, to serve their own area, to cheat the rest of the area, it is a crime. The government will never tolerate it'.

article_image5

The Chief Minister said, 'Agriculture, PWD, Irrigation, Electricity, Public Health and Engineering, these five departments are coordinated together, there was no coordination before with the DMs and BDOs. As a result, the problem has occurred. Correct whatever shortcomings you have'.

article_image6

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an administrative meeting with all the District Magistrates regarding the project of delivering drinking water from house to house from the assembly itself.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video shk

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video

'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor faces backlash over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post shk

'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor under fire over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post

DAC approves 05 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness dmn

DAC approves 05 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness

Kerala: Chairperson, vice-chairperson in BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality resigns; LDF, UDF members celebrate dmn

Kerala: Chairperson, vice-chairperson in BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality resigns; LDF, UDF members celebrate

PM Modi shares inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities AJR

PM Modi shares inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Recent Stories

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video shk

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon