Tomato, Onion prices fall in Chennai vegetable market – Check latest rates

Tomato and onion prices have decreased following a recent surge. At Koyambedu market, tomatoes are selling for Rs 10-15 per kg and onions for Rs 35-50 per kg.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

Tomato and Onion

Rising prices: Food is a primary need, and its cost is increasing. Vegetable prices are rising, attributed to the cold weather affecting crops.

article_image2

Tomato and onion prices recently peaked at Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kg, respectively. Government intervention provided subsidized sales to alleviate the burden on consumers.

article_image3

Tomato Price Update: Increased supply has led to a price drop. Government initiatives offered subsidized tomatoes, but wider access was limited.

article_image4

Onion Price Update: With increased supply, tomatoes are now Rs 10-15 per kg, with deals like 4 kg for Rs 50. Onion prices have also fallen to Rs 35-50 per kg.

article_image5

Vegetable Prices: Detailed price list for various vegetables at Koyambedu market, including onions, tomatoes, peppers, and more.

article_image6

Vegetable Prices Today

More Vegetable Prices: Prices for okra, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, and other vegetables at Koyambedu market.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Security forces eliminate four naxals in Chhattisgarh, 1 police official dies dmn

Security forces eliminate four naxals in Chhattisgarh, 1 police official dies

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected check details gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected | Check details

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH) vkp

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport snt

Gujarat: CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport

Took jewellery sent back to India Mumbai woman accuses NRI husband of giving 'triple talaq' via video call snt

'Took jewellery, sent back to India': Mumbai woman accuses NRI husband of giving 'triple talaq' via video call

Recent Stories

Security forces eliminate four naxals in Chhattisgarh, 1 police official dies dmn

Security forces eliminate four naxals in Chhattisgarh, 1 police official dies

Beware Income Tax Department may flag these 5 high-value cash transactions AJR

Beware! Income Tax Department may flag these 5 high-value cash transactions

Rupali Ganguly QUITING 'Anupamaa'? Actress OPENS up rumours ATG

Rupali Ganguly QUITING 'Anupamaa'? Actress OPENS up rumours

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Australia clinches Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years with six-wicket win dmn

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Australia clinches Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years with six-wicket win

Indian Railways issues NEW rules for lower berth allotment: Check LATEST updates HERE ATG

Indian Railways issues NEW rules for lower berth allotment: Check LATEST updates HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon