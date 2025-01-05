Tomato, Onion prices fall in Chennai vegetable market – Check latest rates

Tomato and onion prices have decreased following a recent surge. At Koyambedu market, tomatoes are selling for Rs 10-15 per kg and onions for Rs 35-50 per kg.

Tomato and Onion

Rising prices: Food is a primary need, and its cost is increasing. Vegetable prices are rising, attributed to the cold weather affecting crops.

Tomato and onion prices recently peaked at Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kg, respectively. Government intervention provided subsidized sales to alleviate the burden on consumers.

Tomato Price Update: Increased supply has led to a price drop. Government initiatives offered subsidized tomatoes, but wider access was limited.

Onion Price Update: With increased supply, tomatoes are now Rs 10-15 per kg, with deals like 4 kg for Rs 50. Onion prices have also fallen to Rs 35-50 per kg.

Vegetable Prices: Detailed price list for various vegetables at Koyambedu market, including onions, tomatoes, peppers, and more.

Vegetable Prices Today

More Vegetable Prices: Prices for okra, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, and other vegetables at Koyambedu market.

