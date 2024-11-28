Tamil Nadu Weather update: IMD withdraws red alert for 4 districts due to Fengal cyclone

Several districts in Tamil Nadu have been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the northeast monsoon. A heavy rain warning has been issued due to the Fengal cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rain in Chennai

The northeast monsoon commenced early in Tamil Nadu on October 15th. Subsequently, heavy rainfall occurred in various districts, including Chennai and the southern districts. Meanwhile, the deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is moving north-northwest, expected to strengthen into a cyclone today. This cyclone has been named Fengal.

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

The Meteorological Department had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry, and heavy rainfall in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal.

Fengal Cyclone Update

Due to continuous heavy rainfall, schools and colleges are closed tomorrow in Nagai, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The formation of the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is experiencing continuous delays and is expected to form within the next 12 hours. The deep depression, which was moving at 10 km/h, has now slowed down to 3 km/h. The cyclone is currently located 320 km from Nagai and 500 km from Chennai.

Red Alert Withdrawn

The red alert warning has been withdrawn for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Nagai districts, bringing relief to the public.

