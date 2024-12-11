Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving towards Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for coastal districts today.

article_image1
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

Following the onset of the northeast monsoon, Cyclone Fengal caused significant damage. Now, there are reports of the possibility of another cyclone forming. The deep depression that prevailed over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal this morning at 8:30 a.m. is now located over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Sri Lankan and Tamil Nadu coasts over the next 24 hours.

article_image2

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at most places in coastal Tamil Nadu today, at a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal.

 

article_image3

An orange alert warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal. Similarly, heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur districts and Puducherry.

article_image4

Similarly, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal tomorrow.

 

article_image5

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and an orange alert have been predicted for isolated places in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi districts, and in Puducherry and Karaikal.

article_image6

On December 13, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at many places in South Tamil Nadu, at a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

