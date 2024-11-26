Remembering 26/11: 5 heroes who saved hundreds in horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attacks

The Mumbai terror attacks, also known as the 26/11 attacks, occurred on November 26, 2008, and are remembered as one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in India's history. 
 

First Published Nov 26, 2024

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel: A symbol of India's financial power, the hotel was under siege for nearly 60 hours. Guests and staff were taken hostage, and the building suffered extensive damage. The siege ended on November 29, 2008, with the elimination of nine terrorists.
 

The bravery of the Indian Army and Mumbai Police ensured the elimination of all but one of the Pakistani terrorists, who was captured alive. Despite their efforts, the attackers unleashed a harrowing wave of terror on iconic locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, and several other sites.

As we reflect on the enduring scars of the 26/11 terror attacks, it’s crucial to honor the brave heroes who risked their lives to save hundreds in Mumbai during those harrowing days.
 

Tukaram Omble

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble of the Mumbai Police heroically apprehended Lashkar terrorist Ajmal Kasab despite being fatally struck by over 40 bullets. His brave act uncovered crucial details about Pakistan's terror operation.
 

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an officer in the elite National Security Guard (NSG), played a pivotal role in the operation to neutralize terrorists at the Taj Palace Hotel during the 26/11 attacks. Leading his team, he engaged in a fierce gunfight with the attackers while orchestrating the rescue of over 50 hostages. Tragically, he was fatally shot while ensuring the safety of others inside the hotel.
 

Mallika Jagad, the banquet manager at the Taj Palace Hotel during the 26/11 attacks, displayed remarkable courage and quick thinking. Upon hearing gunshots near the hall, she swiftly instructed guests to take cover under the tables and stay silent. To minimize the risk to entire families, she separated spouses. Thanks to her leadership, she successfully guided 50 guests to safety without any casualties in her group.
 

Karambir Singh Kang

Karambir Singh Kang, the general manager of Taj Mumbai, was at a different location when the attacks began. Upon hearing about the situation, he rushed back to the hotel to oversee the evacuations, ensuring the safety of hundreds of people. Despite the danger, Kang was the last to leave the hotel, tragically losing his wife and two children during the terror attacks.
 

Thomas Varghese

Thomas Varghese, a senior waiter at Taj's Japanese restaurant Wasabi, was on duty when he heard gunshots in the hallway. Without hesitation, he instructed guests to crouch down and later guided them to safety. Varghese was the last to leave the restaurant but tragically was shot and killed by terrorists in the alley.
 

