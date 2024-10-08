Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBI issues WARNING! How to identify fake Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 notes?

    With the increasing circulation of fake currency, it's crucial to identify genuine notes. This article highlights the security features of 100, 200, and 500 rupee notes, providing RBI guidelines for easy identification.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    The circulation of fake currency is a growing concern. Learn how to identify genuine and fake notes with these guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    article_image2

    Studies indicate a rise in fake currency circulation after the 2016 demonetization. The Reserve Bank's annual report highlights the detection of counterfeit notes exceeding Rs 5 crore in 2020-21, primarily in Rs 100 denominations. Let's understand how to identify genuine 100, 200, and 500 rupee notes.

    article_image3

    Genuine Rs 100 notes have specific features:

    '100' written in Devanagari script on both sides, Mahatma Gandhi's portrait in the center, 'RBI,' 'Bharat,' 'India,' and '100' in micro lettering, an intaglio identification mark for the visually impaired, Reserve Bank seal, guarantee and promise clauses, Ashoka Pillar emblem, and RBI Governor's signature.

    article_image4

    Higher denomination notes, particularly Rs 200, 500, and Rs 2000, have distinct security features. The 'value' on these notes is printed in color-shifting ink. When placed on a flat surface, the numbers appear green, but when tilted, they change to blue, aiding in easy identification.

    article_image5

    The Rs 500 note features a changed position and orientation of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait. The security thread color shifts from green to blue. The Governor's signature, guarantee clause, promise clause, and RBI logo are on the right. The Swachh Bharat logo and slogan are also incorporated. Check these features to verify the authenticity of 100, 200, and 500 rupee notes.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers says Railway Minister V Somanna vkp

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers: Railway Minister V Somanna

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah gcw

    Will Omar Abdullah be J&K's next CM? Farooq Abdullah reveals

    Recent Stories

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers says Railway Minister V Somanna vkp

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers: Railway Minister V Somanna

    Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH)

    ELIMINATED Israel claims three Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in Gaza strikes snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel claims three Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in Gaza strikes

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get? RKK

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get?

    Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances RBA

    Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon