RBI issues WARNING! How to identify fake Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 notes?

With the increasing circulation of fake currency, it's crucial to identify genuine notes. This article highlights the security features of 100, 200, and 500 rupee notes, providing RBI guidelines for easy identification.

Studies indicate a rise in fake currency circulation after the 2016 demonetization. The Reserve Bank's annual report highlights the detection of counterfeit notes exceeding Rs 5 crore in 2020-21, primarily in Rs 100 denominations. Let's understand how to identify genuine 100, 200, and 500 rupee notes.

Genuine Rs 100 notes have specific features: '100' written in Devanagari script on both sides, Mahatma Gandhi's portrait in the center, 'RBI,' 'Bharat,' 'India,' and '100' in micro lettering, an intaglio identification mark for the visually impaired, Reserve Bank seal, guarantee and promise clauses, Ashoka Pillar emblem, and RBI Governor's signature.

Higher denomination notes, particularly Rs 200, 500, and Rs 2000, have distinct security features. The 'value' on these notes is printed in color-shifting ink. When placed on a flat surface, the numbers appear green, but when tilted, they change to blue, aiding in easy identification.

The Rs 500 note features a changed position and orientation of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait. The security thread color shifts from green to blue. The Governor's signature, guarantee clause, promise clause, and RBI logo are on the right. The Swachh Bharat logo and slogan are also incorporated. Check these features to verify the authenticity of 100, 200, and 500 rupee notes.

