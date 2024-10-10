Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ratan Tata's unspoken love: Why he chose not to marry?

    Ratan Tata, admired for his philanthropy and simple lifestyle, once opened up about why he never married.

    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    Ratan Tata

    Ratan Tata, a prominent Indian industrialist and one of India's richest men, passed away last night. Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, played a key role in the growth of the Tata Group. He was admitted to the hospital due to ill health and passed away last midnight.

    Ratan Tata

    Ratan Tata, admired by the biggest industrialists and richest people in India and around the world, is well known for his philanthropy. Although Ratan Tata was a successful entrepreneur, he never took his wealth, fortune, or influence seriously. Ratan Tata was an inspiration not only to entrepreneurs but also to ordinary people. At a very young age, he provided various ideas for the Tata Group. His contribution to the growth of the Tata Group is immeasurable. Many videos about Ratan Tata and his professional growth are circulating on YouTube Shorts, Insta Reels, and other social media platforms. 

    Ratan Tata

    Ratan Tata's innovative and creative business ideas inspire people from all walks of life, and many consider him their role model. Although Ratan Tata was a successful entrepreneur, he never married. Ratan Tata himself once spoke about why he did not get married. He also talked about his first love and why his marriage did not happen.

    Ratan Tata

    Why didn't Ratan Tata get married?

    Ratan Tata has openly spoken about having multiple relationships, but none of them ended in marriage. He further said, “I fell in love with a girl when I was living in Los Angeles. I wanted to marry her. However, I came to India to see my grandmother after receiving information that she was not well. It was then that my marriage was about to take place in India. However, after the Indo-China war broke out, the girl's parents did not allow her to go to India, so we separated. Our marriage did not take place.”

    Ratan Tata

    Ratan Tata continued, “But after that, I had other relationships, and I never saw anyone I thought was my wife. But when I look back today, I have never regretted what happened.”

    Congress to form fact-finding committee to investigate Haryana elections loss - Sources

    'Dharma in danger, but Lord Krishna busy with Gopikas to take Avatar': Shiv Sena UBT leader's shocker (WATCH)

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

    Maharashtra cabinet passes resolution urging Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on Ratan Tata

    Why Ratan Tata broke his engagement and moved back to India from Los Angeles, Read more

    BREAKING: Congress to form fact-finding committee to investigate Haryana elections loss - Sources

    'Dharma in danger, but Lord Krishna busy with Gopikas to take Avatar': Shiv Sena UBT leader's shocker (WATCH)

    Uzbekistan vs Iran: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

    Worlds richest family: House of saud net worth and controversies

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

