Kolkata Weather update: When will the city experience winter chills? Met office gives HUGE update

The temperature is increasing in the city slightly with the influx of moisture from Bay of Bengal. Alipore Meteorological department gives big update regarding arrival of winter in the city. Check here

The Alipore Weather Office says that the nighttime temperature has increased slightly. The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Thursday was 19.8°C. However, the temperature is rising due to the influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. The weather office indicates that the temperature will remain around 18-19°C in Kolkata for the time being

The Alipore Weather Office says that the nighttime temperature has increased slightly. The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Thursday was 19.8°C. However, the temperature is rising due to the influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. According to the weather office, the temperature will remain around 18-19°C in Kolkata for the time being. The chilly feeling will only be felt during the night and morning. Meteorologists say winter will not arrive before mid-December

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has announced that a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. There are indications that it may intensify into a deep depression. However, the Meteorological Department is keeping an eye on whether it turns into a cyclone. There is no expected impact of this low-pressure area on Bengal. Therefore, there is no chance of a chill in the air. The low-pressure system is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts, according to the New Delhi Meteorological Department

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kolkata

The current Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 195, categorized as "Unhealthy." The primary pollutant contributing to this is PM2.5. As a result, everyone may begin to experience health effects, with those in sensitive groups potentially facing more severe issues

Rain Forecast

There is no rainforecast in the city and it's adjoining areas for the next 3-4 as per reports from Alipore Meteorological department

Latest Videos