Kolkata weather LATEST update: IMD forecast rain from Saturday; West Bengal to shiver in cold!

Rain is expected to make an appearance, accompanied by a drop in temperature. The weather in Bengal is set to change from next week! Here's the latest weather forecast and updates.

The chill in the air is increasing. Friday's lowest temperature in Kolkata was 13.2 degrees Celsius, much to the delight of winter lovers.

January might not disappoint like December. That's what everyone is thinking. But in the meantime, rain is joining the party.

Which districts of South Bengal will get wet? The Alipore Weather Department has given a major update.

The Meteorological Department says the temperature will remain the same till Saturday. The winter chill will be in full swing.

There won't be much change in the minimum temperature. However, the Meteorological Department has forecast that a western disturbance will dampen the mood again at the end of the week.

The weather may change again. Temperatures will rise in South Bengal from Sunday. Temperatures could rise by up to four degrees in one go.

There is a possibility of partly cloudy skies in most districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.

However, dry weather will prevail in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal from 3 to 7 January. There will be no rain anywhere.

Fog warnings are in place for several districts of South Bengal, including West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Other districts will also experience some fog.

There is a possibility of rain again in North Bengal. Rain is likely in Darjeeling on Tuesday. There will be light rain. Snowfall is also possible.

Latest Videos