Kolkata weather LATEST update: IMD forecast rain from Saturday; West Bengal to shiver in cold!

Rain is expected to make an appearance, accompanied by a drop in temperature. The weather in Bengal is set to change from next week! Here's the latest weather forecast and updates.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

The chill in the air is increasing. Friday's lowest temperature in Kolkata was 13.2 degrees Celsius, much to the delight of winter lovers.

article_image2

January might not disappoint like December. That's what everyone is thinking. But in the meantime, rain is joining the party.

article_image3

Which districts of South Bengal will get wet? The Alipore Weather Department has given a major update.

article_image4

The Meteorological Department says the temperature will remain the same till Saturday. The winter chill will be in full swing.

article_image5

There won't be much change in the minimum temperature. However, the Meteorological Department has forecast that a western disturbance will dampen the mood again at the end of the week.

article_image6

The weather may change again. Temperatures will rise in South Bengal from Sunday. Temperatures could rise by up to four degrees in one go.

article_image7

There is a possibility of partly cloudy skies in most districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.

article_image8

However, dry weather will prevail in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal from 3 to 7 January. There will be no rain anywhere.

article_image9

Fog warnings are in place for several districts of South Bengal, including West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Other districts will also experience some fog.

article_image10

There is a possibility of rain again in North Bengal. Rain is likely in Darjeeling on Tuesday. There will be light rain. Snowfall is also possible.

