Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City wakes up to fog blanket, Temperature to fall THIS much; Check

Dense fog engulfs West Bengal, with fluctuating temperatures expected in the coming days. North Bengal anticipates rain and snowfall, while South Bengal braces for increased fog intensity

Fog enveloped the state on Tuesday. Dense fog warnings issued due to temperature variations and water vapor presence in North and South Bengal

Significant temperature changes are expected in the next 4-5 days. Temperatures may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the first two days

Temperatures may drop again on Wednesday. Within the next 2-3 days, temperatures could decrease by a further 4 degrees Celsius

Rain and snowfall due to westerly winds. Darjeeling in North Bengal is likely to experience rain and snowfall on Tuesday

Foggy morning and partly cloudy afternoon expected. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 23 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively

Many districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are also engulfed in fog. Fog intensity will increase in North and South 24 Parganas, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia in two days

Visibility may drop to 50 meters in some places. Dense fog has spread across the rest of the district

Temperatures will rise from today. While it will normalize later, there is no possibility of extreme or biting cold at the moment

The weather will remain dry from Wednesday, with no chance of rain. More fog will occur in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Malda districts

