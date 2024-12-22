Kolkata Weather COLD update: Foggy sky, light rain expected in city and districts; Check forecast

City dwellers await the arrival of substantial rainfall

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 7:12 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 7:12 AM IST

The weather across Kolkata and West Bengal will remain relatively cool and pleasant as the city witnesses typical winter conditions

article_image2

While the weather office has predicted partial rainfall which has already added a gentle chill to the soft breeze

article_image3

Kolkata's outlook. Kolkata city residents are experiencing mild skies with temperatures holding steady & a gentle breeze

article_image4

The minimum temperature will hover around 14 degrees Celsius and is expected to reach a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius by afternoon. Let the areas become hazy inch by inch after daylight, disrupting daily activities is over

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Narendra Modi meets Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp during historic Kuwait visit AJR

PM Modi meets Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp during historic Kuwait visit

Bengaluru Police bust 'Girlfriend Swapping' racket; 2 arrested for blackmailing victims AJR

Bengaluru Police bust 'Girlfriend Swapping' racket; 2 arrested for blackmailing victims

Chennai: Man accidentally drops iPhone in temple hundial; TN Minister says offerings go into 'God's account' anr

Chennai: Man accidentally drops iPhone in temple hundial; TN Minister says offerings go into 'God's account'

Tamil Nadu: Chennai man loses mother's cancer treatment funds playing online rummy, dies by suicide AJR

Tamil Nadu: Chennai man loses mother's cancer treatment funds playing online rummy, dies by suicide

Ramayana Mahabharata in Arabic: PM Modi meets translator & publisher, signs books during Kuwait visit (WATCH) snt

Ramayana, Mahabharata in Arabic: PM Modi meets translator & publisher, signs epics during Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Area 51 UFO secrets to be revealed in 2025? Journalist Jim Goodall resurfaced interview hints at declassification watch snt

Area 51 UFO secrets to be revealed in 2025? Journalist's resurfaced interview hints at declassification| WATCH

PM Narendra Modi meets Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp during historic Kuwait visit AJR

PM Modi meets Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp during historic Kuwait visit

Bengaluru Police bust 'Girlfriend Swapping' racket; 2 arrested for blackmailing victims AJR

Bengaluru Police bust 'Girlfriend Swapping' racket; 2 arrested for blackmailing victims

Sonu Sood in Kolkata: Actor visits iconic Coffee House, rides yellow taxi and takes selfies with fans RBA

Sonu Sood in Kolkata: Actor visits iconic Coffee House, rides yellow taxi and takes selfies with fans

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon