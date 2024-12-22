Kolkata Weather COLD update: Foggy sky, light rain expected in city and districts; Check forecast
City dwellers await the arrival of substantial rainfall
The weather across Kolkata and West Bengal will remain relatively cool and pleasant as the city witnesses typical winter conditions
While the weather office has predicted partial rainfall which has already added a gentle chill to the soft breeze
Kolkata's outlook. Kolkata city residents are experiencing mild skies with temperatures holding steady & a gentle breeze
The minimum temperature will hover around 14 degrees Celsius and is expected to reach a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius by afternoon.