GOOD NEWS for Central Govt Employees: 7th pay commission DA hike announces Rs. 11,250; read details

Central government employees are now receiving a 53% Dearness Allowance (DA), increased from the previous 50%. Additionally, two other allowances have been raised, resulting in a total of Rs. 11,250 being credited to their accounts.

DA Hike 2025

Great news for central government employees! Their Dearness Allowance was increased last October. They now receive a 53% DA, up from 50%.

DA Increase

More good news: two additional allowances have been increased along with the DA. This will put more money in the pockets of central government employees.

Salary Increase

With the increase in two allowances, a lump sum of Rs. 11,250 will be credited to their accounts. Find out which two allowances the central government has increased. These are the Hostel Allowance and Children's Education Allowance.

Central Govt Employee

If all goes well, central government employees will be reimbursed a maximum of Rs. 8,437.5 per month as Hostel Allowance. In addition, they can receive a maximum of Rs. 2,812.5 per month as Children's Education Allowance.

Latest Videos