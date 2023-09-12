G20 Summit: Unique gift hampers for world leaders, their spouses feature India's cultural treasures | See pics

In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, the G20 Summit provided Heads of States and Leaders with a distinctive gift hamper. This special offering encompassed a carefully curated collection of handcrafted artifacts and products that eloquently showcased the richness of India's cultural traditions.

Among these items were creations steeped in centuries-old traditions, renowned globally for their unmatched craftsmanship and quality, all meticulously crafted by the skilled hands of Master Craftsmen. Additionally, the hamper featured products born from India's exceptional biodiversity.

Treasured Traditions: Sheeshamwood Sandook with Brass Patti 'Sandook' is the Hindi word for a treasure chest. Traditionally, it is a strong box made of solid old wood or metal, with a lid on top and embellishments all over. It holds a special place in Indian cultural and folk legends, besides being an epitome of exquisite workmanship.

Red Gold: The Saffron from Kashmir Saffron ('Zafran' in Persian, 'Kesar' in Hindi) is the most exotic and expensive spice in the world. Across cultures and civilizations, saffron has been valued for its unparalleled culinary and medicinal value.

The Champagne of Teas: Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri Tea Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri Tea are two illustrious gems from Bharat's tea tapestry, epitomizing the delicate art of tea cultivation and infusion. Darjeeling tea is the most valued tea in the world.

A cup beyond compare: Araku Coffee Araku Coffee is the world’s first terroir mapped coffee, grown on organic plantations in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh. These coffee beans bear the essence of the valley's rich soil and temperate climate.

Wealth from Wilderness: Sundarbans Multiflora Mangrove Honey Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest in the world, located on the delta formed by the confluence of Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers in the Bay of Bengal.

The texture of rare luxury: Kashmiri Pashmina The Kashmiri Pashmina shawl has many enchanting stories woven into its fabric. 'Pashm' means wool in Persian. But in Kashmiri, it refers to the raw unspun wool of the Changthangi goat (the world's most unique Cashmere goat) found only at a height of 14,000 feet above sea level.

A Fragrant Story: Zighrana Ittar Zighrana Ittar is a masterpiece of fragrance hailing from Kannauj, a city in Uttar Pradesh. 'Ittar' (meaning 'perfume') is an essential oil derived from botanical sources.

Gift for the Spouse of President of Argentina by Prime Minister Banarasi Silk Stole in Ebony Jali box Banarasi silk stoles are India's elegant treasures. Handcrafted in Varanasi, they're soft like dreams. Luxurious silk threads create intricate patterns, reflecting the city's cultural richness and its weaving heritage.

Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of Australia by Prime Minister Kashmiri Pashmina Stole in Papier Mache box This Kashmiri Pashmina stole has many enchanting stories woven into its fabric. The wool is obtained by combing (and not shearing) the undercoat of specific Himalayan goats.

Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of Australia by Prime Minister Kashmiri Pashmina Stole in Papier Mache box Skilled artisans hand-spin, weave, and embroider their delicate fibers using age-old processes. The result is a light, warm and intricate stole that embodies timeless elegance and craftsmanship.

Gift for the Spouse of President of Indonesia by Prime Minister Assam Stole in Kadam wood box Assam stoles are traditional pieces of clothing woven in the northeastern state of Assam. This stole has been crafted by skilled artisans using Muga silk.

Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of Japan by Prime Minister Kanjivaram Stole in Kadam wood Jali box Kanjivaram silk creations are a true masterpiece of Indian weaving, renowned for their rich and vibrant colors, intricate designs, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of United Kingdom by Prime Minister Banarasi Stole in Kadam wood Jali box Banarasi silk stoles are India's elegant treasures. Handcrafted in Varanasi, they're soft like dreams. Luxurious silk threads create intricate patterns, reflecting the city's cultural richness and its weaving heritage.

Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of Mauritius by Prime Minister Ikkat Stole in teak wood box A timeless masterpiece created by the artisans of Odisha – this is a traditional mulberry silk stole adorned with the exquisite Ikat technique. 'Ikat' is a meticulous dyeing process on silk or cotton.