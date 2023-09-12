Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Unique gift hampers for world leaders, their spouses feature India's cultural treasures | See pics

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, the G20 Summit provided Heads of States and Leaders with a distinctive gift hamper. This special offering encompassed a carefully curated collection of handcrafted artifacts and products that eloquently showcased the richness of India's cultural traditions.

    Among these items were creations steeped in centuries-old traditions, renowned globally for their unmatched craftsmanship and quality, all meticulously crafted by the skilled hands of Master Craftsmen. Additionally, the hamper featured products born from India's exceptional biodiversity.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: PMO

    Treasured Traditions: Sheeshamwood Sandook with Brass Patti

    'Sandook' is the Hindi word for a treasure chest. Traditionally, it is a strong box made of solid old wood or metal, with a lid on top and embellishments all over. It holds a special place in Indian cultural and folk legends, besides being an epitome of exquisite workmanship.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: PMO

    Red Gold: The Saffron from Kashmir

    Saffron ('Zafran' in Persian, 'Kesar' in Hindi) is the most exotic and expensive spice in the world. Across cultures and civilizations, saffron has been valued for its unparalleled culinary and medicinal value. 

    article_image3

    Image Credit: PMO

    The Champagne of Teas: Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri Tea

    Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri Tea are two illustrious gems from Bharat's tea tapestry, epitomizing the delicate art of tea cultivation and infusion. Darjeeling tea is the most valued tea in the world.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: PMO

    A cup beyond compare: Araku Coffee

    Araku Coffee is the world’s first terroir mapped coffee, grown on organic plantations in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh. These coffee beans bear the essence of the valley's rich soil and temperate climate.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: PMO

    Wealth from Wilderness: Sundarbans Multiflora Mangrove Honey

    Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest in the world, located on the delta formed by the confluence of Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers in the Bay of Bengal.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: PMO

    The texture of rare luxury: Kashmiri Pashmina

    The Kashmiri Pashmina shawl has many enchanting stories woven into its fabric. 'Pashm' means wool in Persian. But in Kashmiri, it refers to the raw unspun wool of the Changthangi goat (the world's most unique Cashmere goat) found only at a height of 14,000 feet above sea level.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: PMO

    A Fragrant Story: Zighrana Ittar

    Zighrana Ittar is a masterpiece of fragrance hailing from Kannauj, a city in Uttar Pradesh. 'Ittar' (meaning 'perfume') is an essential oil derived from botanical sources.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: PMO

    Gift for the Spouse of President of Argentina by Prime Minister

    Banarasi Silk Stole in Ebony Jali box

    Banarasi silk stoles are India's elegant treasures. Handcrafted in Varanasi, they're soft like dreams. Luxurious silk threads create intricate patterns, reflecting the city's cultural richness and its weaving heritage.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: PMO

    Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of Australia by Prime Minister

    Kashmiri Pashmina Stole in Papier Mache box

    This Kashmiri Pashmina stole has many enchanting stories woven into its fabric. The wool is obtained by combing (and not shearing) the undercoat of specific Himalayan goats.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: PMO

    Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of Australia by Prime Minister

    Kashmiri Pashmina Stole in Papier Mache box

    Skilled artisans hand-spin, weave, and embroider their delicate fibers using age-old processes. The result is a light, warm and intricate stole that embodies timeless elegance and craftsmanship. 

    article_image11

    Image Credit: PMO

    Gift for the Spouse of President of Indonesia by Prime Minister

    Assam Stole in Kadam wood box

    Assam stoles are traditional pieces of clothing woven in the northeastern state of Assam. This stole has been crafted by skilled artisans using Muga silk.

    article_image12

    Image Credit: PMO

    Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of Japan by Prime Minister

    Kanjivaram Stole in Kadam wood Jali box

    Kanjivaram silk creations are a true masterpiece of Indian weaving, renowned for their rich and vibrant colors, intricate designs, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

    article_image13

    Image Credit: PMO

    Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of United Kingdom by Prime Minister

    Banarasi Stole in Kadam wood Jali box

    Banarasi silk stoles are India's elegant treasures. Handcrafted in Varanasi, they're soft like dreams. Luxurious silk threads create intricate patterns, reflecting the city's cultural richness and its weaving heritage.

    article_image14

    Image Credit: PMO

    Gift for the Spouse of Prime Minister of Mauritius by Prime Minister

    Ikkat Stole in teak wood box

    A timeless masterpiece created by the artisans of Odisha – this is a traditional mulberry silk stole adorned with the exquisite Ikat technique. 'Ikat' is a meticulous dyeing process on silk or cotton.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George urges caution over Nipah Virus concerns rkn

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George urges caution over Nipah Virus concerns

    Tragedy strikes strife-torn Manipur: 3 shot dead in new violence AJR

    Tragedy strikes strife-torn Manipur: 3 shot dead in new violence

    Kerala: First ship from China to dock at Vizhinjam International seaport on October 4 anr

    Kerala: First ship from China to dock at Vizhinjam International seaport on October 4

    Kerala man conducts wedding of tribal couple along with daughter wedding Ranni panchayat president anr

    Kerala man conducts wedding of tribal couple along with daughter's wedding

    DMK leader accepts party joined INDIA alliance to end Sanatana Dharma; video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    DMK leader accepts party joined INDIA alliance to end Sanatana Dharma; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Is Kylie Jenner actually 'dating' Timothee Chalamet? Know details vma

    Is Kylie Jenner actually 'dating' Timothee Chalamet? Know details

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar hails Jasprit Bumrah's mastery against Pakistan osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar hails Jasprit Bumrah's mastery against Pakistan

    After Deepika Padukone for Qatar Airways, now Katrina Kaif becomes brand ambassador for Etihad Airway ADC

    After Deepika Padukone for Qatar Airways, now Katrina Kaif becomes brand ambassador for Etihad Airway

    7 effective ways to revive your dying plants gcw eai

    7 effective ways to revive your dying plants

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George urges caution over Nipah Virus concerns rkn

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George urges caution over Nipah Virus concerns

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon