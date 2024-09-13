Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you know which is the National drink of India?

    Can you guess what India's national drink is? You might be surprised to learn that it's none other than tea! This article delves into the significance of tea in Indian culture and its numerous health benefits.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 5:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    We all know India's national animal, bird, and flower. But can you guess the national drink? It's tea!

    Tea Time

    That's right, it's tea! Many Indians start their day with a hot cup of tea. Whether at home or on the go, a cup of tea is a beloved ritual.

    Millions in India enjoy tea (chai) daily, not just in its simple form but also in various flavours like ginger tea, cardamom tea, and masala chai.

    Tea is more than just a beverage; it offers health benefits. Rich in antioxidants and disease-fighting properties, tea's goodness comes from its spices and tea leaves.

