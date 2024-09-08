Did you know about these Interesting rules of Indian Railways?

Indian Railways has stringent rules for the protection of women and children. Learn about other important rules, including middle berth usage, luggage limits, and the use of loudspeakers at night.

If a woman is traveling alone with her child, whether it is a boy or a girl, at night on the train, she cannot be disembarked under any circumstances. Because this is the strictest rule of Indian Railways for the protection of women and children.

If you miss your train for any reason, you can catch the same train again from either of the next two stations.

Indian Railways has a maximum limit for carrying luggage or goods. Indian Railway rules state that a person cannot carry more than 70 kg of luggage on a train.

Are you aware of the Indian Railways Middle Berth Rule? If not, there is a rule in Indian Railways regarding the middle berth, where sleeping time is fixed. Accordingly, sleeping time is fixed from 10 pm to 6 am and you cannot sleep in the middle berth after 6 am.

As we all know, a large number of our population relies on trains for travel. There is another important rule in Indian Railways for everyone's safety. It is mentioned that you should not listen to songs or talk using the loudspeaker of your phone. This rule has been made because loud speaker audio or video after 10 pm can be disturbing to other passengers.

If you are a regular train traveler then this information can be useful for you as according to Indian Railway rules no local vendor can charge more than the MRP mentioned on the product or anything.

