Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know about these Interesting rules of Indian Railways?

    Indian Railways has stringent rules for the protection of women and children. Learn about other important rules, including middle berth usage, luggage limits, and the use of loudspeakers at night.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 5:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    If a woman is traveling alone with her child, whether it is a boy or a girl, at night on the train, she cannot be disembarked under any circumstances. Because this is the strictest rule of Indian Railways for the protection of women and children.

    article_image2

    If you miss your train for any reason, you can catch the same train again from either of the next two stations.

    article_image3

    Indian Railways has a maximum limit for carrying luggage or goods. Indian Railway rules state that a person cannot carry more than 70 kg of luggage on a train.

    article_image4

    Are you aware of the Indian Railways Middle Berth Rule? If not, there is a rule in Indian Railways regarding the middle berth, where sleeping time is fixed. Accordingly, sleeping time is fixed from 10 pm to 6 am and you cannot sleep in the middle berth after 6 am.

    article_image5

    As we all know, a large number of our population relies on trains for travel. There is another important rule in Indian Railways for everyone's safety. It is mentioned that you should not listen to songs or talk using the loudspeaker of your phone. This rule has been made because loud speaker audio or video after 10 pm can be disturbing to other passengers.

    article_image6

    If you are a regular train traveler then this information can be useful for you as according to Indian Railway rules no local vendor can charge more than the MRP mentioned on the product or anything.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Initiate campaign to insure horticultural crops too says MP K Sudhakar vkp

    ‘Initiate campaign to insure horticultural crops too’: MP K Sudhakar

    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts on September 9 dmn

    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts tomorrow

    'PoK residents should join India': Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vkp

    'PoK residents should join India': Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Patna: Magadh Express train split in two parts due to coupling failure; No injuries reported vkp

    Patna: Magadh Express train split in two parts due to coupling failure; No injuries reported

    BREAKING: First suspected case of Mpox in India: Man under isolation, ministry says no cause of concern shk

    BREAKING | First suspected case of Mpox in India: Man under isolation, ministry says no cause of concern

    Recent Stories

    Initiate campaign to insure horticultural crops too says MP K Sudhakar vkp

    ‘Initiate campaign to insure horticultural crops too’: MP K Sudhakar

    Kareena Kapoor vs Karisma Kapoor: Who is the ultimate fashion queen? ATG

    Kareena Kapoor vs Karisma Kapoor: Who is the ultimate fashion queen?

    Paris dethroned as world's most romantic travel destination in new poll. THIS island paradise now ranks on top shk

    Paris dethroned as world's most romantic travel destination in new poll. THIS island paradise now ranks on top

    Green grapes to Avocado: Green foods to lower cholesterol ATG

    Green grapes to Avocado: Green foods to lower cholesterol

    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts on September 9 dmn

    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts tomorrow

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon