Delhi-NCR weather UPDATE: Cold wave hits national capital, dense fog reduces visibility; flight ops hit

Delhi woke up to a bone-chilling morning on Friday as dense fog enveloped the national capital, reducing visibility to zero in several areas, officials said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest temperature dropped precipitously to 7 degrees Celsius around 5:30 am on Friday morning, bringing with it another round of cold wave conditions in the nation's capital. Delhi was expected to have a low temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Friday, with a high temperature of about 20 degrees Celsius and "very dense fog," according to the meteorological bureau.

Visibility is zero, Delhi airport issues advisory Following the heavy fog that left the nation's capital with little vision, Delhi Airport informed travelers that aircraft operations had been impacted. For the most recent flight information, it also suggested that travelers get in touch with their individual carriers. Flight departures have been impacted by the heavy fog, although CAT III-compliant aircraft are still able to land and take off from Delhi Airport. For the most recent flight information, travelers are asked to get in touch with the relevant airline. We sincerely apologize for any trouble this may have caused," the notice states.

Trains delayed Additionally, a number of trains experienced delays at many important railway intersections in the nation's capital, such as Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, Anand Vihar Terminus, and New Delhi Railway Station. AQI drops At 7 a.m. today, the Central Pollution Control Board reported an AQI of 409, putting Delhi's air quality into the "severe" category. This represents a significant drop from the AQI of 299 that was measured at the same time yesterday.

