Chennai Weather update for Christmas 2024: North coastal districts brace for HEAVY rain on THESE dates

A weakened depression in the Bay of Bengal is heading back towards Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in north coastal Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh on the 24th

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 11:09 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Rain in Chennai

Northeast Monsoon in its final stage

The northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu has reached its final stage. Rain has poured in several districts. Districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi were heavily affected by Cyclone Pench. Chennai received moderate rainfall. Following this, the low-pressure area that formed in the Bay of Bengal on the 17th intensified into a depression. The system brought moderate rain near Chennai before moving towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

article_image2

Rain in Chennai

Low-Pressure Area

Now, it is expected to make a U-turn and head back towards Tamil Nadu. The Chennai Meteorological Department stated that the depression in the central west Bay of Bengal has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is expected to move west-southwest and reach the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the 24th

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rains

Depression approaching Tamil Nadu

As a result, heavy rain is expected in a few places in north coastal Tamil Nadu, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry tomorrow (24th). Private weather analyst Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John stated that the weakened well-marked low-pressure area is moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast with good rain clouds

article_image4

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

Rain in northern districts

He predicted rain in Chennai and surrounding districts, as well as coastal districts, from the night of the 25th and morning of the 26th. He mentioned that this rain would be pleasant and not cause significant disruption. He also noted moderate to light rain from last night to this morning and predicted isolated rain in the interior today

