Chennai Weather LATEST update: Will it rain on New Year? Check forecast

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: With the Northeast Monsoon nearing its end, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 31 and New Year's Day

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 6:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 6:43 AM IST

Northeast Monsoon

The Northeast Monsoon commenced early in Tamil Nadu, resulting in widespread rainfall across all districts, filling reservoirs. With the monsoon nearing its end, the Meteorological Department has released crucial information regarding the possibility of heavy rain on New Year's Day

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Rain

The deep depression in the southwest and adjoining central west Bay of Bengal, south Andhra - north Tamil Nadu coastal areas, weakened into a depression at 5:30 am today and further weakened by 8:30 am

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Similar rainfall is expected in isolated areas from 28th to 30th. Light fog is also anticipated in some areas during early mornings

article_image4

Rain News

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 31st and New Year's Day, 2025

article_image5

Chennai Rain

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 31st and New Year's Day, 2025

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From Padma Vibhushan to global recognitions: List of Manmohan Singh's awards, honours and high-profile roles dmn

From Padma Vibhushan to global recognitions: List of Manmohan Singh's awards, honours and high-profile roles

Architects of modern Congress: A look into Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi's political synergy shk

Architects of modern Congress: A look into Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi's political synergy

Manmohan Singh passes away: How much wealth did former PM leave behind? Take a look at his net worth gcw

Manmohan Singh passes away: How much wealth did former PM leave behind? Take a look at his net worth

Karnataka declares holiday on December 27 as former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

BREAKING: Karnataka declares holiday on December 27 as former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

BREAKING: Manmohan Singh dies at 92: 7-day national mourning declared in tribute of former PM

Manmohan Singh dies at 92: 7-day national mourning declared in tribute of former PM

Recent Stories

Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership Faces Strains; Retail Sentiment Dips Amid Underperformance Against Magnificent 7 Peers

Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership Faces Strains; Retail Sentiment Dips Amid Underperformance Against Magnificent 7 Peers

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will Bengal be covered in snow? Chilling cold to arrive during New Year; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will Bengal be covered in snow? Chilling cold to arrive during New Year; Check

Salman Khan Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of megastar NTI

Salman Khan Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of megastar

Salman Khan Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of megastar NTI

Salman Khan Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of megastar

Kemper Stock In Focus After Analyst’s ‘Strong Buy’ Revision: Retail’s Upbeat

Kemper Stock In Focus After Analyst’s ‘Strong Buy’ Revision: Retail’s Upbeat

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon