Chennai Weather LATEST update: Will it rain on New Year? Check forecast

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: With the Northeast Monsoon nearing its end, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 31 and New Year's Day

Northeast Monsoon

The Northeast Monsoon commenced early in Tamil Nadu, resulting in widespread rainfall across all districts, filling reservoirs. With the monsoon nearing its end, the Meteorological Department has released crucial information regarding the possibility of heavy rain on New Year's Day

Tamil Nadu Rain

The deep depression in the southwest and adjoining central west Bay of Bengal, south Andhra - north Tamil Nadu coastal areas, weakened into a depression at 5:30 am today and further weakened by 8:30 am

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Similar rainfall is expected in isolated areas from 28th to 30th. Light fog is also anticipated in some areas during early mornings

Rain News

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 31st and New Year's Day, 2025

Chennai Rain

