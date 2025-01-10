Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Will it rain on Pongal? Met office predicts THIS; Check

Heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu due to the Northeast Monsoon. The Chennai Meteorological Department has released information regarding the possibility of rain on Pongal day

Northeast Monsoon

Heavy rainfall occurred in all districts of Tamil Nadu due to the Northeast Monsoon, filling lakes and ponds. While the Meteorological Department had predicted the monsoon's end after Pongal, they have now released crucial information about rain on Pongal day

Tamil Nadu Rain

A low-pressure area persists in the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. Consequently, light to moderate rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Dry weather is anticipated in interior Tamil Nadu. Light fog is expected in the mornings

Heavy Rain

On the 12th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in most places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and a few places in interior Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is possible in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

Similarly, on the 13th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On the 14th and 15th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, a couple of places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

Chennai Rain

The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light rain is likely in some areas of the city. Light fog is common in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29-30°C and the minimum temperature around 22°C

