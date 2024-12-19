Chennai Rain ALERT: Depression to bring more rain; Check forecast HERE

A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to move northwest towards the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast. Chennai and surrounding districts may experience light rain today

article_image1
The depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and has been stationary for the past 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has predicted that it will move northwest and be near the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast within the next 24 hours. Heavy rain was initially forecast for Chennai and surrounding districts

article_image2

However, the rainfall hasn't been as severe as feared, providing some relief. The depression is now expected to move north-northwest towards Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rain to Visakhapatnam and other areas. Meteorologists predict it will then move further north towards West Bengal and Odisha. There's a possibility it might then U-turn and head back towards the Tamil Nadu coast

article_image3

Rain is expected around December 22nd and 23rd. However, the depression is also likely to weaken. Only light rain is predicted for Chennai and surrounding districts today, decreasing after 10 am. This indicates a temporary pause in rainfall due to the current weather system. Most of the rain clouds are currently over the sea, rather than over Chennai

article_image4

Private weather analyst Pradeep John stated that Chennai and surrounding districts (KTCC) will experience the last of the rain from this depression today. Rain will start near the coast, but as the clouds move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, this will likely be the final rainfall from this system. He expects it to be light rain

