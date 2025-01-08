BIG UPDATE for Lakshmi Bandar: Allowance to increase from February? Know HERE

A major update has been released regarding the Lakshmi Bhandar project. Currently, women in the state receive a monthly allowance of one thousand rupees through this scheme. However, new information suggests a potential increase in the allowance amount. Will beneficiaries receive a higher allowance starting from February?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 4:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 4:09 PM IST

Discussions about the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance have resurfaced at the start of the new year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced this project after the 2021 assembly elections

article_image2

The project was launched after the election victory, providing financial assistance to approximately 2 crore women every month

article_image3

Through the Lakshmi Bhandar project: General category women receive a monthly allowance of 1000 rupees. Women from backward classes receive a monthly allowance of 1200 rupees

article_image4

The Lakshmi Bhandar allowance is typically credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts between the 5th and 10th of each month

article_image5

It is rumored that the allowance amount may be increased after the upcoming assembly elections. There is a possibility of increasing the allowance for general category women from 1000 to 1500 rupees and for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women from 1200 to 1700 rupees

article_image6

If Trinamool comes back to power in the assembly elections, the government is considering increasing the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance

article_image7

The government is likely to provide an allowance of up to 1500-1700 rupees. Although there has been no official announcement yet, this could be a significant step for women

