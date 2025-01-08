BIG UPDATE for Lakshmi Bandar: Allowance to increase from February? Know HERE

A major update has been released regarding the Lakshmi Bhandar project. Currently, women in the state receive a monthly allowance of one thousand rupees through this scheme. However, new information suggests a potential increase in the allowance amount. Will beneficiaries receive a higher allowance starting from February?

Discussions about the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance have resurfaced at the start of the new year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced this project after the 2021 assembly elections

The project was launched after the election victory, providing financial assistance to approximately 2 crore women every month

Through the Lakshmi Bhandar project: General category women receive a monthly allowance of 1000 rupees. Women from backward classes receive a monthly allowance of 1200 rupees

The Lakshmi Bhandar allowance is typically credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts between the 5th and 10th of each month

It is rumored that the allowance amount may be increased after the upcoming assembly elections. There is a possibility of increasing the allowance for general category women from 1000 to 1500 rupees and for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women from 1200 to 1700 rupees

If Trinamool comes back to power in the assembly elections, the government is considering increasing the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance

The government is likely to provide an allowance of up to 1500-1700 rupees. Although there has been no official announcement yet, this could be a significant step for women

