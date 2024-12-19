Big relief for poor families: Free ration to continue, Rs 1000 to be added

The government is providing free ration to financially vulnerable families. Even though the situation has normalized, this service has not been discontinued. Now, it's being reported that the central government is preparing to provide Rs 1000 in addition to free ration to ration card holders.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

Many families in this country depend on the ration system. Every month, the government provides several items from the ration (Ration Card) for free or at a low price.

article_image2

Many people run their households with it. Now it is being heard that customers will be given 1000 rupees along with ration items. Preparations are being made to bring a new project (Government Scheme) from the central government.

article_image3

News is that preparations are being made to launch a new scheme from the center (Central Government) for financially weak families in this country in the new year.

article_image4

The report says that the benefits of this project (Government Scheme) will be available from January. Rs 1000 will be transferred to the accounts of some special category ration card holders by the central government.

article_image5

This will help the financially weak families of this country. Now the question is, in which customers' accounts will the government give 1000 rupees?

According to a report published in a news media, ration (Ration Card) consumers who have completed e-KYC will get the benefit of this new project. Those who have not done e-KYC will be deprived of the benefits of this scheme of the central government.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints vkp

BREAKING: Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints

"Felt extremely uncomfortable": Woman BJP MP Phangnon Konyak accuses Rahul Gandhi of misbehaviour dmn

"Felt extremely uncomfortable": Woman BJP MP Phangnon Konyak accuses Rahul Gandhi of misbehaviour

Karnataka High Court stays Lokayukta investigation in MUDA land scam case AJR

Karnataka HC stays Lokayukta investigation in MUDA land scam case

Kerala: Jaundice cases surge in Ernakulam's Kalamassery; Over 30 affected, 2 in critical condition anr

Kerala: Jaundice cases surge in Ernakulam's Kalamassery; Over 30 affected, 2 in critical condition

Recent Stories

What s the ideal dinner time for optimal health find out gcw

What’s the ideal dinner time for optimal health? FIND OUT!

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints vkp

BREAKING: Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints

SHOCKING Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company gcw

SHOCKING! Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar returns with sequel; Know release date ATG

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar returns with sequel; Know release date

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon