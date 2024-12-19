Big relief for poor families: Free ration to continue, Rs 1000 to be added

The government is providing free ration to financially vulnerable families. Even though the situation has normalized, this service has not been discontinued. Now, it's being reported that the central government is preparing to provide Rs 1000 in addition to free ration to ration card holders.

Many families in this country depend on the ration system. Every month, the government provides several items from the ration (Ration Card) for free or at a low price.

Many people run their households with it. Now it is being heard that customers will be given 1000 rupees along with ration items. Preparations are being made to bring a new project (Government Scheme) from the central government.

News is that preparations are being made to launch a new scheme from the center (Central Government) for financially weak families in this country in the new year.

The report says that the benefits of this project (Government Scheme) will be available from January. Rs 1000 will be transferred to the accounts of some special category ration card holders by the central government.

This will help the financially weak families of this country. Now the question is, in which customers' accounts will the government give 1000 rupees? According to a report published in a news media, ration (Ration Card) consumers who have completed e-KYC will get the benefit of this new project. Those who have not done e-KYC will be deprived of the benefits of this scheme of the central government.

