BIG NEWS! West Bengal likely to implement 6% DA hike? Salary to be credited in April?

The increased DA is expected to be announced in February. The additional amount is likely to be credited to accounts starting from April.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 8:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 8:34 PM IST

Dearness Allowance will increase. The Mamata Banerjee government has decided to increase DA. Great announcement by the state government after the center.

article_image2

The Centre has already announced a 3% DA. Many states have followed the path shown by the center. However, dissatisfaction arose in the minds of government employees.

article_image3

Mamata Banerjee clearly stated that no allowance will be increased at this moment. Millions of government employees have expressed extreme displeasure over this.

article_image4

But now the Mamata Banerjee government can give good news. The state is going to announce a 6% dearness allowance very soon.

article_image5

It is learned that the state government may announce a 6% DA very soon. The state government will increase DA to keep pace with the centre.

article_image6

As soon as the news was received, a fountain of joy erupted among the government employees. If everything goes well, a large sum of money will be received in salary before April. This increased DA may be announced in February. It is learned that the extra money may be credited to the account from April.

