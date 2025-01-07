BIG NEWS! West Bengal likely to implement 6% DA hike? Salary to be credited in April?

The increased DA is expected to be announced in February. The additional amount is likely to be credited to accounts starting from April.

Dearness Allowance will increase. The Mamata Banerjee government has decided to increase DA. Great announcement by the state government after the center.

The Centre has already announced a 3% DA. Many states have followed the path shown by the center. However, dissatisfaction arose in the minds of government employees.

Mamata Banerjee clearly stated that no allowance will be increased at this moment. Millions of government employees have expressed extreme displeasure over this.

But now the Mamata Banerjee government can give good news. The state is going to announce a 6% dearness allowance very soon.

It is learned that the state government may announce a 6% DA very soon. The state government will increase DA to keep pace with the centre.

As soon as the news was received, a fountain of joy erupted among the government employees. If everything goes well, a large sum of money will be received in salary before April. This increased DA may be announced in February. It is learned that the extra money may be credited to the account from April.

