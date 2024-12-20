BIG NEWS for ration card users: Financial aid and supplies from New Year 2025

The central government is launching a new scheme for ration card holders. Cardholders who have completed e-KYC will receive Rs 1000. This scheme may start from 2025.

Many families across the country rely on ration supplies throughout the month. When ration quantities decrease, they struggle to afford two square meals a day. In such circumstances, when there is corruption or problems with ration distribution, only those affected truly understand their plight.

Family members struggle to survive on meager rations. The central government is striving to improve the ration system for these people.

The central government has continued the free ration system. Now, cardholders will receive ₹1000 along with their supplies.

The central government is working diligently on this scheme. It is alleged that the Modi government will introduce this system for underprivileged Indian families from 2025.

The central government will send Rs 1000 to the accounts of certain categories of ration card holders. Ration card customers who have completed e-KYC will benefit from this new project.

Those who have not done e-KYC will be deprived of the benefits of this project of the central government.

