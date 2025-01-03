Bank Timings in India 2025: Know bank branch working hours, lunch timings and more

Banking rules have changed in the new year. Do you have pending bank work? Then know some rules before going there. The opening and closing times of each bank (Bank) may vary. The state government has changed the bank opening and closing times! See new timings

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

The new year has arrived. And the rules will change in the new year and new month. This time will be no exception. The opening and closing times of each bank (Bank) may vary.

article_image2

Because of this, people often face problems. In such a situation, the state government has taken an important step in improving banking services.

article_image3

Usually customers get confused and face many problems due to different timings of banks. Some banks open at 10 am, while others open at 10:30 am or 11 am.

article_image4

This disparity causes a lot of trouble for customers who have to go from one bank to another. The government informed us that the opening and closing times of all nationalized banks in the state will now be the same.

article_image5

This change in banks has come into effect from January 1, 2025. All banks will be open from 10 am and close at 4 pm.

article_image6

According to the new rules, customers can now visit any national bank between 10 am and 4 pm without planning according to the schedule of different banks.

article_image7

A uniform schedule will reduce chaos. This will make it easier to manage crowds and customers will not have to wait long.

article_image8

However, this change is not in Bengal or any other state, this new rule is going to be implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

