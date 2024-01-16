Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    54-foot Mahashula, 21-foot Nandi consecrated at Sadhguru Sannidhi near Bengaluru (PHOTOS)

    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 7:23 PM IST

    On Makar Sankranti, Sadhguru consecrated Mahashula and Nandi at Sadhguru Sannidhi near Bengaluru. Thousands witnessed the event, as the newly consecrated 21-foot Nandi and 54-foot Mahashula joined the iconic 112-foot Adiyogi.

    article_image1

    On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, spiritual leader Sadhguru consecrated the Mahashula, Shiva’s trident, and Nandi, the meditative bull, at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru. The event, attended by thousands of devotees, witnessed the historic addition of the newly consecrated 21-foot Nandi and the 54-foot Mahashula to the iconic 112-foot Adiyogi at Sadhguru Sannidhi, enhancing the spiritual space's beauty and grace.

    Sadhguru took to social media to share insights about the event, expressing, “#Shivabharanam- a year after the consecration of Yogeshwara Linga, we are adorning him with the two consecrated instruments through which one can experience his Grace- #Nandi, his Constant companion, a symbol of joyful meditativeness and the #Mahashula to aid a single-minded seeker’s spiritual evolution. May Nandi & Mahasula serve as your access to the Divine. Blessings.”

    article_image2

    Following the consecration, devotees offered oil to Nandi, and the newly consecrated spaces were opened for public darshan. The day-long festivities included the enthusiastic participation of local communities from the surrounding Sadhguru Sannidhi area. Traditional celebrations featured cultural performances and a vibrant Sankranti Jathre.

    Adding to the cultural extravaganza, the traditional Karnataka art form, Kamsale, made its debut performance in front of Adiyogi. Rooted in mythology, Kamsale involves the use of brass-made musical instruments played in pairs, creating a rhythmic tune that captivates the audience.

    article_image3

    Sadhguru explained the significance of Nandi, stating, “Symbolically, outside every Shiva temple, there is a Nandi. Nandi is a symbol of eternal waiting, because waiting is considered the greatest virtue in Indian culture. One who knows how to simply sit and wait is naturally meditative.”

    Speaking about Mahashula (Shiva’s trident), Sadhguru stated, "The whole creation is a manifestation of three aspects - creation, maintenance, and destruction. In Indian culture, we called these three forces, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. That is the significance of the Mahashula - to constantly indicate that though there are three on the surface, deep down everything is one."

    article_image4

    Local resident Raghavendra Kumar shared his experience, saying, “The addition of the Shiva trident and Nandi bull awestruck me with their presence in front of the majestic Adiyogi. My kids enjoyed the cultural performance and reconnected with their roots with the vibrant display of regional and pastoral flavors of a typical village.”

    article_image5

    Visitors also enjoyed a special laser show and the daily Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a video imaging show played at 7 PM at Sadhguru Sannidhi. Opened in October 2022, the spiritual space is part of Sadhguru’s vision to build global spiritual infrastructure offering “one drop of spirituality” to humanity. Besides Naga and Adiyogi, it currently houses Yogeshawara Linga and will be home to Linga Bhairavi Devi, Navagraha Shrines, and two Teerthakundas (energized water bodies) along with yoga halls.

