RG Kar Hospital junior doctors threaten strike ahead of Supreme Court hearing; details here

Junior doctors have issued a fresh strike warning ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder and rape case scheduled for Monday. The doctors have threatened to resume their strike from Monday afternoon if their demands for improved security at hospitals are not met.

Supreme Court Hearing on Monday

The Supreme Court will hear the case of the murder and rape of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College. But even before that, the junior doctors have warned of a fresh strike.

Strike like Sagar Dutta Medical College

Just as the strike of junior doctors is going on at Sagar Dutta Medical College in Panihati, this hearing will be held in all medical college hospitals of the state.

During the strike

After the general body meeting on Saturday, the junior doctors informed that they will not go on a full-time strike in all the medical college hospitals of the state from Monday afternoon.

Junior doctors eyeing the hearing

Junior doctors are looking forward to the hearing of the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court on Monday. It remains to be seen what instructions the apex court gives to the state regarding the security of the hospital.

Junior doctors at Sagar Dutta Hospital

Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital has been heated since Friday night. It is alleged that junior doctors were beaten up over the death of a patient. Representatives of Junior Doctors Front went there on Saturday night itself.

Talking to the protesters of Sagar Dutta

Among them were several protesters including Kinjal Nanda, Debashis Haldar. They talk to the junior doctors of Sagar Dutta Medical. Take stock of the whole situation.

Meeting of Junior Doctors on Saturday

Representatives of junior doctors held a meeting on Saturday. There they decided to go on strike again. They have again raised questions about the security of the hospital.

Demand for security

Keeping in mind the situation at Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital, the junior doctors want to start a new movement.

Candlelight vigil on Sunday

At the same time, as part of the movement, the junior doctors have also called for a strike from Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital to Dunlop intersection on Sunday evening. Junior doctors have called upon the common people to join this procession

Program on the face of Puja

Junior doctors have also taken a bunch of programs for Puja. Apart from occupying Mahalaya's dawn, they have also informed about occupying the night of Ashtami. On the other hand, on October 1, the doctors' organization and 55 social organizations have called for a procession of 1 lakh people in Kolkata.

