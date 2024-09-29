Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RG Kar Hospital junior doctors threaten strike ahead of Supreme Court hearing; details here

    Junior doctors have issued a fresh strike warning ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder and rape case scheduled for Monday. The doctors have threatened to resume their strike from Monday afternoon if their demands for improved security at hospitals are not met.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    Supreme Court Hearing on Monday

    The Supreme Court will hear the case of the murder and rape of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College. But even before that, the junior doctors have warned of a fresh strike.

    article_image2

    Strike like Sagar Dutta Medical College

    Just as the strike of junior doctors is going on at Sagar Dutta Medical College in Panihati, this hearing will be held in all medical college hospitals of the state.

    article_image3

    During the strike

    After the general body meeting on Saturday, the junior doctors informed that they will not go on a full-time strike in all the medical college hospitals of the state from Monday afternoon.

    article_image4

    Junior doctors eyeing the hearing

    Junior doctors are looking forward to the hearing of the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court on Monday. It remains to be seen what instructions the apex court gives to the state regarding the security of the hospital.

    article_image5

    Junior doctors at Sagar Dutta Hospital

    Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital has been heated since Friday night. It is alleged that junior doctors were beaten up over the death of a patient. Representatives of Junior Doctors Front went there on Saturday night itself.

    article_image6

    Talking to the protesters of Sagar Dutta

    Among them were several protesters including Kinjal Nanda, Debashis Haldar. They talk to the junior doctors of Sagar Dutta Medical. Take stock of the whole situation.

    article_image7

    Meeting of Junior Doctors on Saturday

    Representatives of junior doctors held a meeting on Saturday. There they decided to go on strike again. They have again raised questions about the security of the hospital.

    article_image8

    Demand for security

    Keeping in mind the situation at Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital, the junior doctors want to start a new movement.

    article_image9

    Candlelight vigil on Sunday

    At the same time, as part of the movement, the junior doctors have also called for a strike from Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital to Dunlop intersection on Sunday evening. Junior doctors have called upon the common people to join this procession

    article_image10

    Program on the face of Puja

    Junior doctors have also taken a bunch of programs for Puja. Apart from occupying Mahalaya's dawn, they have also informed about occupying the night of Ashtami. On the other hand, on October 1, the doctors' organization and 55 social organizations have called for a procession of 1 lakh people in Kolkata.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Top Naxal leader many others killed in major operation in Kanker RBA

    Chhattisgarh: 18 Naxals killed in Bastar encounter just days before Lok Sabha polls

    Didnt know about marriage culprit must get maximum punishment says Nikkis father gcw

    Didn't know about marriage, culprit must get maximum punishment, says Nikki's father

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress' Manish Tewari hits out at BJP, says, 'reshuffling CMs three times shows..' - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress' Manish Tewari hits out at BJP, says, 'reshuffling CMs three times shows..'

    India Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngsters confidence-ayh

    PM Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngster's confidence

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: winning ticket prize money details and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: Who will win the first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH

    West Bengal weather update: Will Durga Puja in Kolkata be a washout? IMD predicts more showers RBA

    West Bengal weather update: Will Durga Puja in Kolkata be a washout? IMD predicts more showers

    Son rise' in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin appoints Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister; check details AJR

    'Son rise' in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin appoints Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister; check details

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis: What you need to know about the disease anr

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis: What you need to know about the disease

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon