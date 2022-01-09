  • Facebook
    SPG, the bodyguards who keep India's Prime Minister safe

    First Published Jan 9, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
    Currently, Prime Minister Modi is the only Special Protection Group protectee. 

    Image: SPG personnel around Prime Minister Modi's car. Photograph: PIB

    Image: SPG personnel around Prime Minister Modi's car. Photograph: PIB

    The unprecedented scenes that were witnessed on January 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stuck on a flyover for around 20 minutes in Punjab triggered a war of words between the Centre and the Punjab government. Amid the tussle to fix accountability for the glaring security lapse, the Supreme Court intervened and ordered the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the Prime Minister's travel records during his Punjab visit.

    Amid the political wrangling, the spotlight continues to remain on the Special Protection Group, which has the mandate to protect the Prime Minister and his immediate family members. The SPG was seen guarding the Prime Minister's convoy while it was stuck on the flyover and later re-routing it back to the tarmac. Let's understand the SPG and its operations closely

    Formation of Special Protection Group

    In the SPG Act, the Special Protection Group is termed as an 'armed force'. Raised in 1985 and operating under the Cabinet Secretariat, the SPG is entrusted with the responsibility of providing 'proximate security' to the prime minister, former prime ministers and their immediate family members. Prior to 1985, the security of the prime ministers was being looked at by the Delhi Police and a special task force established by the Intelligence Bureau.

    

    Image: SPG personnel around Prime Minister Modi's car. Photograph: PIB

    Proximate security is defined as protection provided from close quarters during a journey by aircraft, road, rail, watercraft, or on foot, or any other means of transport, and shall include the places of functions, engagements, residence or halt. The SPG team is mandated to form a ring, isolation cordons, sterile zone around, and the rostrum and access control to the Prime Minister or members of his immediate family.

    Parliament enacted the SPG Act after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 by her bodyguards outside her official residence in New Delhi. The SPG security was extended to immediate family members of the prime ministers for 10 years after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in 1991 during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu.  

    Rajiv’s immediate family members -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi -- were the exceptions who had SPG cover for 29 years till 2019. They were under SPG protection based on the security review by the Intelligence Bureau. 

    The Narendra Modi-led government, in 2019, amended the SPG Act and withdrew proximate security coverage provided to former prime ministers who have demitted the office five years back. Currently, Prime Minister Modi is the only SPG protectee. 

    

    Image: SPG personnel around Prime Minister Modi's car. Photograph: PIB

    SPG personnel

    The SPG officers are ingrained in knowledge of proximate security, high leadership qualities, professionalism and inculcating a culture of leading from the front. In its 36 glorious years in service, the force has been awarded one Shaurya Chakra, 43 President's Police Medals for distinguished Service and 323 Police Medals for meritorious service. The SPG works on the motto of 'Zero Error' and 'Culture of Excellence'. 

    As per the SPG Act, every member of the Group shall be liable to serve in any part of the country or abroad.

    States are mandated to provide assistance to the SPG. According to the SPG Act, every ministry or department of the central and state governments, Union territory administration, local or other authority, civil or military authority and Indian Missions will have to assist the SPG director or any of its members whenever called upon to do so.

