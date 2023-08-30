Project 17A frigate Mahendragiri set for September 1 launch

Aligning with the country's resolute commitment to 'Aatma Nirbharata', a substantial 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships have been ordered on indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The last Project 17A frigate, Mahendragiri will be launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai on September 1. It will be launched by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife Sudesh Dhankhar. Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats in Odisha, Mahendragiri is the seventh and last ship of the Project 17A Frigates. These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems. The newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.

Under the Project 17A program, a total of four ships by MDL and three ships by GRSE are under construction. The first six ships of the project have been launched so far by MDL and GRSE, between 2019-2023. Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities. Aligning with the country's resolute commitment to 'Aatma Nirbharata', a substantial 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships have been ordered from indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). “The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our Nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.