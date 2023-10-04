Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ENT department at Army Hospital in Delhi creates history

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    The Department of Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) at Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantonment. has accomplished a significant feat by conducting 50 successful bilateral cochlear implants within the past 18 months.

    article_image1

    The Department of Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) at Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantt. has achieved a remarkable milestone by conducting 50 successful bilateral simultaneous cochlear implants in the last 18 months. This accomplishment established Army Hospital (R&R) as the sole government hospital in the country to achieve such a feat.

    article_image2

    Cochlear implants are advanced medical devices that empower individuals with hearing disabilities to integrate into mainstream society by restoring their ability to hear. The cost associated with these implants has historically limited their accessibility, with most government-funded programs providing only one cochlear implant to children. Recognizing the significant benefits of hearing in both ears and realizing the cost-effectiveness in the long run, the Armed Forces Medical Services took proactive steps to address this issue.

    article_image3

    In March 2022, the policy governing cochlear implants for hearing-impaired patients in the Armed Forces was revised to include simultaneous bilateral implants (in both ears). This policy adjustment marked a pioneering step in India, aligning medical standards with those of developed countries.

    DG Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh and DGMS (Army) Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee extended their congratulations to Army Hospital (R&R) for this achievement and expressed their hopes for continued success for the institution.

    Army Hospital (R&R) holds a distinguished position as the premier hospital of the Armed Forces, currently under the leadership of Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, an expert in ENT and Head and Neck Oncosurgery.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    55 Chinese sailors died in submarine accident, says secret UK report

    55 Chinese sailors died in submarine accident, says secret UK report

    IAF to procure 97 more Tejas Mk1A fighters: ACM VR Chaudhari ahead of Air Force Day

    IAF to procure 97 more Tejas Mk1A fighters: ACM VR Chaudhari ahead of Air Force Day

    Explained How Directed Energy Weapons boost India's arsenal

    Explained: How Directed Energy Weapons boost India's arsenal

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more countries, focus on Africa

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more nations, focus on Africa

    India accelerates construction of next 43000-ton aircraft carrier

    India accelerates construction of next 43000-ton aircraft carrier

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched globally 5 things you should know about it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched globally: 5 things you should know about it

    BJP govt cancelled 385 criminal cases in their term: Karnataka DyCM D K Shivakumar vkp

    BJP govt cancelled 385 criminal cases in their term: Karnataka DyCM D K Shivakumar

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Ticket sales begin; Check full prize structure, draw date and more anr

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Ticket sales begin; Check full prize structure, draw date and more

    Kerala man gets double life sentence for rape and murder of school girl rkn

    Kerala man gets double life sentence for rape and murder of school girl

    'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer RKK

    'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon