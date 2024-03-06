Indian Navy commissions 'Seahawks' MH 60R Squadron (PHOTOS)

The Indian Navy commissioned its first MH 60R Squadron, INAS 334 'Seahawks', marking a significant milestone in enhancing maritime capabilities. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar presided over the ceremony, highlighting the MH 60R helicopter's role in bolstering national security

The Indian Navy marked a significant milestone on March 6, as it commissioned its first MH 60R Squadron, INAS 334 'Seahawks', at INS Garuda, Southern Naval Command, Kochi. The ceremony, attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, witnessed the formal induction of the MH 60R helicopters into service under the command of Captain M Abhisheik Ram. The event featured a captivating fly-past by a formation of Seahawks and a traditional water canon salute, marking the historic occasion.

In his address, Admiral Hari Kumar hailed the MH 60R helicopter as one of the world's most potent multi-role helicopters, poised to significantly enhance India's maritime capabilities and safeguard national interests. He emphasized the Indian Navy's steadfast commitment to protecting and promoting national interests in the maritime domain.

With advanced sensors and multi-mission capabilities, the MH 60Rs will bolster maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Admiral Hari Kumar commended the officers and personnel of 'Seahawks' for their swift integration with the Fleet and urged them to uphold excellence and readiness, ensuring the safety and security of the nation's waters.

Renowned for its outstanding capabilities in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, surveillance, and search and rescue operations, the MH-60R, also known as the Romeo chopper, is set to become the cornerstone of the navy's arsenal for years to come. In 2019, India finalized a contract with the United States to procure 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters, valued at USD 2.6 billion. These twin-engine helicopters are being outfitted with a range of cutting-edge weaponry, including AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes, and advanced precision weapons, enhancing their operational effectiveness and versatility.